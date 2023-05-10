Warriors' Steve Kerr: Steph, Klay, Draymond Still Have Lots to Give for Years to Come

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are going to need to consider what life is going to look like in the post-Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green era. However, they don't intend on doing that any time soon.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Tuesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about this possibly being the final time he coaches the dynamic trio if they fall to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Kerr replied, via Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports Bay Area:

"No. No. Never crossed my mind. I played on those [Chicago] Bulls teams, the 'Last Dance,' I can tell you from experience, even though everybody now says 'Why didn't they keep that team together?' That team was done, that team was finished. Emotionally, mentally, there was nothing left in the tank. I don't feel that way about this team at all, I think these guys, Steph, Klay, Draymond, they've got lots to give for years to come. I never had stopped to give that a second thought."

The Warriors currently trail the Lakers 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and could be eliminated from title contention on Wednesday with a loss to the Purple and Gold in Game 5 at Chase Center.

Beyond this season, the Warriors have plenty of roster questions to answer because of an impending budget dilemma.

The Dubs signed Andrew Wiggins to a four-year, $109 million extension in October and also locked up Jordan Poole to a four-year $123 million deal worth up to $140 million with incentives.

Both of those deals kick in next season, though the team still has larger contract concerns.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported April 15 on NBA Countdown that Thompson has an "expectation" he will be "rewarded" with a maximum extension this summer. He has just one year remaining on the five-year, $189 million max deal he signed with Golden State in 2019 worth $43 million in 2023-24.

"Thompson, I'm told, has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new, max-level contract extension this offseason," Wojnarowski said. "... This is an inflection point now for the Golden State organization with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and then Draymond Green, who could opt into his deal at $27 million. The Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million. It remains to be seen whether Joe Lacob is going to pay that."

Additionally, Green can opt out of the $27.6 million player option on his contract this offseason to become a free agent and pursue a larger deal.

Curry, meanwhile, is under contract with the franchise through the 2025-26 campaign, which will be his age-37 season. He's obviously not going anywhere anytime soon, but there's definitely some uncertainty surrounding the likes of Thompson and Green.

Curry, Thompson and Green have combined to lead the Warriors to four NBA titles since 2015. They have also reached the NBA Finals six times in that span.

The trio has found immense success in molding Golden State into one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history, but all things must come to an end. If they aren't separated this offseason, it's going to happen sometime in the near future.