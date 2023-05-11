NFC North Entering New Era With Aaron Rodgers' Departure, Vikings' Eye on Future

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings have captured 11 of the last 12 NFC North titles. Since the change to the eight-division format occurred in 2002, the Detroit Lions don't have a single division title, while the Chicago Bears have just four.

The Packers have easily been the most dominant franchise among the group with 12 division crowns in that span, while the Vikings are the reigning champs. But a sea change may be on the way near the shores of Lake Michigan.

With the Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets and the Vikings sniffing around potential long-term replacements for Kirk Cousins, both teams are in a transition phase.

A double-turn the level of Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 may be forthcoming within the next year, as the Bears and Lions vault to the top of the division because their rosters are being built in the correct manner.

For this to occur, both the Packers and Vikings must experience downturns, which is entirely possible.

Green Bay has long been spoiled by Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback play. The Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers eras lasted from 1992 until this spring. It's an unheard of run of quarterback prosperity. Maybe Jordan Love continues the trend. However, the transition from Favre to Rodgers wasn't without its stumbling blocks. The Packers plummeted to 6-10 in the latter's first year as a full-time starter after finishing 13-3 during the previous season.

Love will experience growing pains along the way, which will create opportunities for other teams within the division to capitalize. The Packers know this, and they are prepping for life without the four-time NFL MVP.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, they believe in the 24-year-old signal-caller, but they are "preaching patience." Their expectations fall in line with those of a first-time starter, not who preceded him.

Love's supporting cast is young, too.

Wide receivers Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure are entering their second seasons. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have been added to the mix this year as second- and fifth-round draft picks, respectively. Plus, the Packers drafted tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft to fill the void at that position. Time will be necessary for these skill-position performers to build a rapport.

Minnesota could start to decline this year and turn to a full-blown rebuild a year from now as the organization strongly considers a move away from Cousins.

Quietly, the Vikings front office is already looking at other possibilities.

"There were all those draft rumors," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show. "Half of those are just completely wrong. A lot of the stuff with the Vikings trading up for the quarterbacks was proven wrong. Will Levis was sitting there when the Vikings' pick came up at No. 23 and they didn't take him."

Just because Minnesota chose not to take one of the top quarterback prospects this year doesn't mean it wasn't interested.

"They were making calls about moving up very high in the draft," Pelissero added, "but my understanding is that was for one player and that was Bryce Young, who ended up going No. 1, and so there went any possibility for Minnesota to go get him."

Cousins, who turns 35 this summer, is in the final year of his current contract. Clearly, the Vikings are gauging their next step at the game's most important position.

They weren't forced to make a move this year. Next year will be different.

General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah already showed his hand with a willingness to make a move. The 2024 campaign could very well feature an entirely new-look Vikings offense, especially if running back Dalvin Cook goes by the wayside.

"The Dalvin Cook trade, probably to his hometown Miami Dolphins, could occur anytime, even this summer," the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Charley Walters wrote coming out of the 2023 NFL draft. "The best the Vikings can expect for Cook, who turns 28 just before the season, is a fifth-round draft pick."

Cook has led Minnesota in rushing yards in each of the last five seasons.

The Vikings have already moved on from aging veterans Adam Thielen, Eric Kendricks and Patrick Peterson. A new quarterback to marry with a general manager and head coach hired last year seems the logical next step.

Conversely, the Bears are finally building around quarterback Justin Fields properly. After two years of failing the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and seeing him try to carry the entire offense, general manager Ryan Poles landed wide receiver DJ Moore as part of the trade with the Carolina Panthers for this year's No. 1 overall draft pick.

The 26-year-old Moore is a proven target with three 1,100-yard receiving campaigns already under his belt. Tight end Robert Tonyan arrived as a free-agent signee to help as another receiving threat alongside Cole Kmet. The draft provided key components as well.

Darnell Wright was the class' highest-rated right tackle and he'll now serve as the Bears' offensive anchor after the team selected him 10th overall. Fourth-round running back Roschon Johnson gives Chicago another physical runner to serve in a rotation alongside D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert. Fellow fourth-rounder Tyler Scott is a legitimate deep threat to complement the team's wide receivers.

Natural growth should occur as well.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy told reporters that Fields is "light years ahead" of where he was last year, which should be the case in his second year within the same system.

As Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote, "[Fields has] made the comment to the coaches over the last couple of weeks that he could never have had the conversations with them last year that he's having now, which is a great sign for where they are collectively."

For the Lions, their offseason moves had far less to do with improving their offense and more to do with solving their defensive issues.

Last season, those in Honolulu blue and silver finished 30th in pass defense, while the other side of the ball held up its end of the bargain by ranking fourth in total offense. Clearly, a David Bowie level of changes in the secondary became necessary.

Amani Oruwariye, Mike Hughes and DeShon Elliott are gone as a result. Enter free agents Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Lions didn't stop there. General manager Brad Holmes also drafted linebacker Jack Campbell and hybrid defensive back Brian Branch in the first and second rounds, respectively.

The 6'5", 249-pound Campbell has a tremendous feel for zone coverage with the length to squeeze throwing lanes. His coverage grade led all collegiate linebackers last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Gardner-Johnson and Branch are interchangeable parts who can seamlessly slide from safety to over the slot.

Holmes also used Detroit's extra draft capital to replace running back D'Andre Swift and tight end T.J. Hockenson (traded during 2022 season) with Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.

The Lions have been competitive since the moment Dan Campbell became their head coach. The record may not have always reflected their improvement, particularly in Year 1, but the growth between the first and second seasons was significant. Another leap should be expected as part of the staff's third year together.

As the Packers and Vikings take a step back, the Bears and Lions will rise, marking a new era in the Black and Blue Division.

