Kyler Murray Donates $15K to Child Whose Family Was Killed in Texas Shooting

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made a sizable contribution this week to a GoFundMe for a 6-year-old child whose parents and brother were killed in the Allen, Texas, outlet mall shooting on Saturday.

Murray tweeted about donating to William Cho's GoFundMe after William's mother and father, Cindy and Kyu, and brother, James, were shot and killed:

According to Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Murray donated $15,000 in support of William, who is recovering after getting shot.

