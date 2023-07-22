Will Levis, Titans to Agree Rookie Contract; Projected $9.54M Salary, $3.9M Bonus

Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images

Will Levis has his contract.

The rookie quarterback and Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a deal Saturday, the team announced on Twitter. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz first reported the deal.

Saturday is the first day of training camp for Titans' rookies, and Schultz noted Levis will be present.

While official terms of the agreement aren't immediately known, Spotrac noted the contract value for Levis is $9.54 million total with a $3.9 million signing bonus.

Levis, 23, was one of the unfortunate stories at the NFL draft after he was expected to be as high as a top-10 pick but fell out of the first round entirely.

The Titans ultimately ended his slide with the No. 33 overall pick in the second round.

That created an interesting situation in Tennessee's quarterback room, with veteran Ryan Tannehill the incumbent starter and Malik Willis—a third-round selection in the 2022 draft who had an incredibly disappointing rookie season—still in the building.

"We've been down this road before, so it's definitely a little bit of déjà vu," Tannehill told reporters in early May. "(Coach) Mike (Vrabel) and (general manager) Ran (Carthon) make those decisions. My job is to go out and try to win football games."

"He adds to the room," Tannehill added of Levis. "Obviously, a talented guy coming off a great college career, so we'll see when I get to meet him here in a few weeks."

It seems unlikely the team will carry all three quarterbacks into the season, meaning either Tannehill or Willis are candidates to be traded. If the Titans keep Tannehill, the more likely scenario, it will allow them to groom Levis for a season.

And if they keep Willis and trade Tannehill, the Titans will likely allow him and Levis to compete for the starting gig and take their lumps this upcoming season.

After Willis' rookie struggles (276 yards, no touchdowns, three interceptions, 50.8 completion percentage, 10 sacks taken in eight games and three starts), Levis would be the favorite in that potential battle. The former Kentucky Wildcat threw for 5,876 yards, 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions in his college career, completing 64.9 percent of his passes.

How the team handles its quarterback situation this season remains unclear. But Levis will be a part of the equation either way.