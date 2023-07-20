Lions' Hendon Hooker Placed on NFI List to Open Camp amid Knee Injury Recovery

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

The Detroit Lions placed rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker on the active/NFI (non-football injury or illness list) on Thursday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As noted by Anthony Holzman-Escareno of NFL.com, the NFI list is "used for players who suffered injuries or ailments outside of NFL activities." Hooker, a former University of Tennessee star, suffered a season-ending torn ACL in November against South Carolina.

The Lions selected Hooker with a third-round pick (No. 68 overall) in the 2023 NFL draft. He was fifth in Heisman Trophy voting last year.

In 2022, the 25-year-old helped lead the Vols to one of their best-ever seasons. They averaged a Division I FBS-best 46.1 points en route to an 11-2 season, a No. 6 Associated Press poll ranking and an Orange Bowl victory.

Hooker completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 27 touchdowns (two interceptions) and 3,135 yards (9.5 yards per attempt). He also rushed for 430 yards and five scores.

Despite the injury, Hooker had his eyes on being cleared for football activities before the 2023 NFL season begins.

"I'm able to throw routes on air and stuff," Hooker said on April 25, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic. "I'll just be a non-active at first in terms of real competition. I'm just going to continue to heal, take it day by day.

"I'll get cleared 100 percent by Sept. 1."

Hooker provided an update to SEC Network on Monday during the conference's media days.

"Right now, I'm seven months out, really just stacking days," Hooker said, per Nikki Chavanelle of On3. "I just got back from L.A., working with Jordan Palmer and my rehab team, MOTUS. They're really dialing into the little things to help my body get back to a stronger and better me.

"Usually, it's 9-10 months, depending on the degree of injury and the surgery. I'm feeling better every single day. Whenever I get to get out there, move around, throw the ball, run, I'm ecstatic. I can't do too much, too fast."

Ultimately, the NFI designation is not a surprise. He can be activated before the season starts. If he starts the season on NFI, though, he won't be eligible to play until Week 5.

Hooker has joined a Lions team that already has an established starter in Jared Goff, who excelled last year with 29 touchdowns and 4,438 passing yards while leading the Lions to a 9-8 season.

As for Hooker, there's no pressure on him to perform in 2023 with Goff running the show, which should allow the rookie to continue to strengthen his knee and acclimate to the NFL on the sidelines.