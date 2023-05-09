Brandon Roy Will Be Trail Blazers' Representative at 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

Portland Trail Blazers legend Brandon Roy will represent his former team at the NBA draft lottery.

The Blazers acquired Roy in a draft-day trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves on June 28, 2006. He earned Rookie of the Year honors after posting 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

From 2007-2010, Roy made three All-Star teams and two All-NBA squads while averaging 21.1 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per matchup.

He played an instrumental role in turning around a Blazers team that improved from going 21-61 in 2005 to 54-28 three years later.

Unfortunately, a series of knee issues cut Roy's NBA career significantly short. He played just 47 games for the Blazers in 2010-11 before taking the entire 2011-12 season off after retiring in Dec. 2011. Roy attempted a comeback with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2012-13 campaign but played just five games.

Roy is currently the head coach for the boys basketball team at Garfield High School in Seattle. He previously earned Naismith National High School Coach of the Year honors after leading Nathan Hale High School (Seattle) to the Class 3A Washington state boys championship.

As for the lottery, the Blazers have a 10.5 percent chance to get the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, per Tankathon. The Blazers can pick anywhere from first through ninth.

The lottery will go down at 8:30 p.m. ET in Chicago on Tuesday, May 16.