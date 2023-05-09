X

    Brandon Roy Will Be Trail Blazers' Representative at 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 9, 2023

    FILE - This April 23, 2011, file photo, shows Portland Trail Blazers' Brandon Roy (7) pointing to the crowd after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 84-82 in Game 4 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series, in Portland, Ore. The Trail Blazers will not discuss reports that All-Star guard Brandon Roy plans to seek medical retirement because of his knees. Roy's agent also did not respond to a request for comment on any retirement plans, first reported by ESPN.com early Friday. Roy, a four-year veteran who helped the team shed its "Jail Blazers" reputation, has been dogged by knee injuries and surgeries. He has said he lacks cartilage between the bones in both knees. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

    Portland Trail Blazers legend Brandon Roy will represent his former team at the NBA draft lottery.

    Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

    Representing your Portland Trail Blazers, The Natural, Brandon Roy!<br><br>See y'all in 7⃣ days <a href="https://t.co/EKfNr0nxKu">pic.twitter.com/EKfNr0nxKu</a>

    The Blazers acquired Roy in a draft-day trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves on June 28, 2006. He earned Rookie of the Year honors after posting 16.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

    From 2007-2010, Roy made three All-Star teams and two All-NBA squads while averaging 21.1 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per matchup.

    He played an instrumental role in turning around a Blazers team that improved from going 21-61 in 2005 to 54-28 three years later.

    Unfortunately, a series of knee issues cut Roy's NBA career significantly short. He played just 47 games for the Blazers in 2010-11 before taking the entire 2011-12 season off after retiring in Dec. 2011. Roy attempted a comeback with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2012-13 campaign but played just five games.

    Roy is currently the head coach for the boys basketball team at Garfield High School in Seattle. He previously earned Naismith National High School Coach of the Year honors after leading Nathan Hale High School (Seattle) to the Class 3A Washington state boys championship.

    As for the lottery, the Blazers have a 10.5 percent chance to get the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, per Tankathon. The Blazers can pick anywhere from first through ninth.

    The lottery will go down at 8:30 p.m. ET in Chicago on Tuesday, May 16.

