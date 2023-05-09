Kevin De Bruyne Hyped by Man City Fans for Clutch Play After UCL Draw vs. Real Madrid

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kevin De Bruyne has the clutch gene.

With Manchester City trailing Real Madrid 1-0 on a goal by Vinicius Jr. in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup Tuesday, De Bruyne found the back of the net in the 67th minute to set up what should be an exhilarating second leg later this month.

The goal marked De Bruyne's third straight tally in the first leg of a Champions League semifinal match dating back to the 2021 semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain.

Additionally, it was the Belgian's 11th goal for City in the knockout stages of the Champions League, the most by any Sky Blues player in the tournament's history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

After falling to Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals last season, Manchester City enter the second leg in much better position to reach the final for the first time since 2021, and fans praised De Bruyne for his clutch play:

While Manchester City will look to De Bruyne to keep his clutch play going in the second leg, it will also hope Erling Haaland can find the back of the net.

If City reaches the final, it would take on AC Milan or Inter Milan, which will play leg 1 of their semifinal Wednesday.

Man City has never won the Champions League.