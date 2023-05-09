X

    Kevin De Bruyne Hyped by Man City Fans for Clutch Play After UCL Draw vs. Real Madrid

    Erin WalshMay 9, 2023

    MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 09: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 09, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Kevin De Bruyne has the clutch gene.

    With Manchester City trailing Real Madrid 1-0 on a goal by Vinicius Jr. in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal matchup Tuesday, De Bruyne found the back of the net in the 67th minute to set up what should be an exhilarating second leg later this month.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    KDB unleashes one for the equalizer 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/TUDNUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TUDNUSA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/1QXkvakWaX">pic.twitter.com/1QXkvakWaX</a>

    The goal marked De Bruyne's third straight tally in the first leg of a Champions League semifinal match dating back to the 2021 semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain.

    Additionally, it was the Belgian's 11th goal for City in the knockout stages of the Champions League, the most by any Sky Blues player in the tournament's history, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

    After falling to Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals last season, Manchester City enter the second leg in much better position to reach the final for the first time since 2021, and fans praised De Bruyne for his clutch play:

    ManCityzens @ManCityzenscom

    This is the THIRD consecutive season in which Kevin De Bruyne has scored in a Champions League Semi-Final game.<br><br>BIG GAME PLAYER 🇧🇪💙 <a href="https://t.co/XST3Reo9o7">pic.twitter.com/XST3Reo9o7</a>

    ً @warrens999

    De Bruyne cooking at the Bernabeu some things never change <a href="https://t.co/RKEqgzWs2D">pic.twitter.com/RKEqgzWs2D</a>

    Syndicate @DaRealGunner

    Makes me laugh when people make excuses about De Bruyne. Make no mistake, he is probably one of the best midfielders of all time and is just a CL away from removing any doubt. An absolute weapon.

    17 @DxBruyneSZN

    Kevin De Bruyne with a beautiful goal in another big game. Big game player and the best midfielder itw <a href="https://t.co/qpCrWgViQE">pic.twitter.com/qpCrWgViQE</a>

    Steve Ke© @stevee_ke

    The best midfielder in the world what a goal what a night de bruyne is masterclass <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RMAMCI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RMAMCI</a> <a href="https://t.co/wqT7cMYT0R">pic.twitter.com/wqT7cMYT0R</a>

    Janty @CFC_Janty

    De Bruyne is lowkey having a Ballon dor contenders season

    Statman Dave @StatmanDave

    Kevin De Bruyne has scored 11 Champions League Knockout round goals for Manchester City. No Man City player has ever scored that many.<br><br>Leader. 🫡 <a href="https://t.co/TonDhrW2BC">pic.twitter.com/TonDhrW2BC</a>

    Don @Opresii

    If Haaland doesn't want to win the Ballon D'or we'll give it to Kevin De Bruyne.

    Mod @CFCMod_

    I'm telling you De Bruyne goat PL midfielder shouts will be very valid if he wins a Champions League trophy as well, this guy steps up in every god damn big game ever it's sickening

    Gary Neville @GNev2

    Big players deliver in these games. Vinicius, De Bruyne. I've got a feeling we could see another goal like that for the winner

    Nwanneka OmecheMcfc🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 @nwanneka_omeche

    I will take this draw to the Etihad, we have actually done well tbf.<br>Kevin De Bruyne coming in clutch for us at the Santiago Bernabéu, a big game player.

    While Manchester City will look to De Bruyne to keep his clutch play going in the second leg, it will also hope Erling Haaland can find the back of the net.

    If City reaches the final, it would take on AC Milan or Inter Milan, which will play leg 1 of their semifinal Wednesday.

    Man City has never won the Champions League.