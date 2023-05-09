Bucks' Giannis Says He's 'Tired of the Disrespect' After All-Defensive Team Snub

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA playoffs are still ongoing for eight teams, but Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for next season.

Antetokounmpo posted a picture of himself on social media Tuesday with the text "I'm tired of the disrespect. I'm coming."

While the two-time MVP and member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team is already considered an all-time great at 28 years old, his 2022-23 season ended in disappointing fashion on an individual and team level.

He wasn't named to either of the NBA's All-Defensive teams when the league made its announcements Tuesday, though teammates Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez were both on the first team.

However, Milwaukee's postseason failure was even more notable.

The Bucks finished with the NBA's best record at 58-24 but lost to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round in five games. Antetokounmpo suffered a back injury during the series, while Jimmy Butler turned in a number of incredible performances, but it was still a stunning result.

Milwaukee fired head coach Mike Budenholzer on Thursday and is entering an offseason wherein Lopez is a free agent and Khris Middleton can become one if he declines his player option.

But at least the Bucks have Antetokounmpo—with an apparent chip on his shoulder—locked in through 2024-25.