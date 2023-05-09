Vikings Legend Joe Kapp Dies at Age 85; QB Led MIN to 1969 NFL Championship

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Former NFL and CFL star quarterback Joe Kapp, who helped lead the 1969 Minnesota Vikings to the NFL title and a Super Bowl IV appearance, died early Tuesday morning at the age of 85.

Kapp's son, J.J., confirmed the news to Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle and said that his father had suffered from dementia for 15 years.

Kapp played college ball at Cal, leading the Golden Bears to a 1959 Rose Bowl appearance. He then starred in the CFL for eight years with the Calgary Stampeders (1959-1960) and BC Lions (1961-1966). He was a two-time All-Star and led the Lions to the 1964 Grey Cup.

The Vikings then executed an NFL-CFL trade, acquiring Kapp to replace Fran Tarkenton, who had been dealt to the New York Giants. He joined the team in legendary head coach Bud Grant's first year at the helm.

Minnesota struggled in Kapp's first season, going 3-8-3. However, the team won the Central division in 1968 before winning the last-ever NFL championship in 1969 before the NFL and AFL merged in 1970. The Vikings played the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl IV but fell 23-7.

Kapp finished second in the NFL MVP voting in 1969 and even threw seven touchdown passes in one game against the Baltimore Colts, which tied a record that stands to this day.

Despite leading the Vikings to a Super Bowl, he never played another down for Minnesota. Craig Peters and Lindsey Young of vikings.com explained more:

"The Vikings and Kapp could not reach an agreement to return him for the 1970 season, and he played his final NFL season with the Boston Patriots. Kapp's lawsuit against the terms of the contract eventually led to free agency."

Kapp played one season with the then-Boston Patriots, who ended up selecting Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jim Plunkett with the first overall pick in 1971. Kapp reported to the Pats in training camp but left the team and never played professional football again.

Per ESPN News Services, Kapp stands as the only signal-caller to ever lead teams to a Rose Bowl, Grey Cup and Super Bowl.

Kapp coached his alma mater from 1982-1986 and was on the sidelines for one of the most infamous moments in college football history when Cal scored a game-winning touchdown on a kickoff return following numerous laterals against arch-rival Stanford while its band ran onto the field as time expired in the Golden Bears' eventual 25-20 win.

Many people expressed their condolences and remembrances of Kapp following news of his death.

"Men like Joe Kapp are the cornerstones the Minnesota Vikings franchise was built upon," Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf said, per Peters and Young.

"Joe's toughness and competitive spirit defined the Vikings teams of his era, and his tenacity and leadership were respected by teammates and opponents alike. We mourn Joe's loss with his family, friends and Vikings fans around the world."

"He was a great leader, a great friend and he really held our team together," Pro Football Hall of Famer and former teammate Paul Krause said, per ESPN.

"He was a guy who liked to have fun and win football games, and that's what counted. I respected him for his love of the game and love for his teammates. We lost a good friend."

Numerous people on Twitter did as well, offering their various thoughts on the colorful quarterback.

Kapp even had 27 acting credits to his name, including one- or two-episode roles in shows such as M*A*S*H, Dynasty and The Six Million Dollar Man. He also appeared in the 1974 film, the Longest Yard.