Knicks Rumors: Jalen Brunson Getting Treatment 'Around the Clock' for Ankle Injury

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The New York Knicks are on the brink of elimination from the playoffs after Monday's Game 4 loss to the Miami Heat, but their best player is not giving up despite being banged up.

Star point guard Jalen Brunson has been playing through an ankle/foot injury, and SNY's Ian Begley reports that he "has gotten treatment basically around the clock to be able to take the floor."

Brunson recorded game highs of 32 points and 11 assists in Monday's loss against Miami, which put New York in a 3-1 series hole.

Brunson has been dealing with ankle discomfort for quite some time. He was listed as questionable for Game 2 due to ankle soreness, and Begley noted that "some Heat players did not expect" him to even suit up for the game before he scored 30 points to lead the Knicks to their lone win of the series.

He then "tweaked" his ankle in Game 3, and when asked about it, he simply said: "I'm all good; I'll be ready for Game 4."

Monday's contest was not kind to Brunson's ankle, either. Early in the fourth quarter, Heat guard Caleb Martin was called for a flagrant-1 foul when he intruded on Brunson's landing space while the latter was shooting a three-pointer. Brunson landed on Martin's foot and was limping afterward, but he managed to stay in the game.

In addition to Brunson's ailment, Knicks star forward Julius Randle is also playing through "ankle discomfort," though he also hasn't revealed much about his injury.

New York is surely hoping to avoid being eliminated on its home floor at Madison Square Garden when Miami comes to town for Game 5 on Wednesday.