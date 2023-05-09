Westminster Dog Show 2023 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Monday Recap

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 Westminster Dog Show is beginning to draw to a close and is now much closer to crowning its winner following Monday's Best of Group competition.

There was only one repeat champion this year, and it came in the non-sporting group with Winston the French bulldog, who came so close to winning it all last year.

Winston was 2022's Reserve Best in Show—or runner-up—and now has his eyes on the prize again after another superb performance this year and should be one of the favorites for Best in Show.

Of course, he'll face some stiff competition if he's going to come out on top.

Here's a look at who else impressed the judges heading into Tuesday's final round.

Best in Group(s):

Hound Group

1. CH Soletrader "Buddy Holly," Petit Bassett Griffon Vendeen

2. GCHB CH Zaida Bint Muti Von Haussman, Afghan Hound

3. GCHB CH Horse And Hound Full Of Hope, Borzoi

4. GCH CH Monocacy Bend's Lady Of The Chase, English Foxhound

Toy Group

1. GCH CH "Rummie" Pequest Rum Dum, Pekingese

2. GCHG CH Hallmark Jolei Out Of This World, Shih Tzu

3. GCHS Ringo Star Ot Nevskogo Hobbita, English Toy Spaniel (Blenheim & Prince Charles)

4. GCHS CH Tacori Cin-Don Anamaechin, Japanese Chin

Non-Sporting Group

1. GCHP CH "Winston" Fox Canyons I Won The War At Goldshield CGCA CGCU TKN, French Bulldog

2. CH Hallifax Hightide Hedonist At Afterglow, Poodle (standard)

3. GCHG CH Cherokee Legend Encore, Bulldog

4. CH Neverland Staz Moon River Wider Than A Mile, Bichon Frise

Herding

1. GCHP CH "Ribbon" Northbay Xsell That's A Wrap DJ, Australian Shepherd

2. GCHG DC Ace's Chain Reaction HXAds HXBd, Bouviers des Flandres

3. GCHS CH Rosmoor Afterglow, Shetland Sheepdog

4. GCHS CH Hammersmith Heathcliff Heathcliff CGCA TKN, German Shepherd

Best of Breed

Notable Results

Affenpinschers: GCHG CH Tamarin Tattoo

Afghan Hounds: GCHB CH Zaida Bint Muti Von Haussman

American English Coonhounds: CH River Bottom By Golly Its Ollie BCAT

American Eskimo Dogs: GCHP CH Anana's Rhinestone Cowboy FDC CA BCAT CGCA CGCU TKN

American Foxhounds: CH Kiarry & Whit Somebody to Love @ Beachside

Australian Cattle Dogs: GCHG CH Eli, The One To Relyt Willowbrook

Australian Shepherds: GCHP CH Northbay Xsell That's A Wrap

Azawakhs: CH Chalas Amber Sand TKN

Basenjis: GCHS CH Klassic's Who's Zoomin Who

Basset Hounds: GCHG CH Jolly Time My Way At Topsfield-Lebrera

Beagles (under 13"): GCHB CH Fetch & Smell Olive Oyl

Beagles (over 13" but under 15"): GCH CH Pun Kotzky Ain'T She Sweet

Bloodhounds: CH Flessner's Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious FDC CA BCAT DN TKI

Bulldogs: GCHG CH Cherokee Legend Encore

Cardigan Welsh Corgis: GCHG CH Redbud Across The Universe

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels: GCHP CH Castle Peak Field Of Dreams CGC

Chihuahuas (Smooth Coat): GCHS CH Bk's Conemara El Cid

Dachshunds (Longhaired): CH Harewood Royall T Son Of A Biscuit Sl

French Bulldogs: GCHP CH Fox Canyon's I Won The War At Goldshield CGCA CGCU TKN

Pomeranians: GCHG CH Mountain Crest My Boy Watson

Poodles (Miniature): GCHS CH Hill Wood Dassin Tulip Gardens Lilly Marlane

Poodles (Standard): CH Hallifax Hightide Hedonist At Afterglow

Pugs: GCHG CH Winsome-Nirvana's Achy Breaky Heart

Full results available via Westminster Kennel Club

It'll be interesting to see how much of a role Winston's experience on the biggest stage will help him as he looks to become the first French bulldog to ever take the top prize at the Westminster Dog Show.

Even though none of his competitors have made it this far before, the rest of the field are all extremely experienced, having all been crowned as grand champions over their respective careers.

Tuesday's final round ought to be one packed with plenty of excitement for all those good pups.

In addition to the Best in Show competition, there was a repeat winner in the Masters Agility Championship as Truant the Border Collie defended his title and beat out a stacked field with an incredible time of 28.68 seconds through the obstacle course.

It's been an incredible few days at "America's Dog Show," and the grand finale surely won't disappoint as a new Best in Show is crowned.

Tuesday's final round begins at 8 a.m. ET.