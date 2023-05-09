Westminster Dog Show 2023 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Monday Recap

Westminster Dog Show 2023 Results: Best of Breed Winners and Monday RecapMay 9, 2023
The 2023 Westminster Dog Show is beginning to draw to a close and is now much closer to crowning its winner following Monday's Best of Group competition.
There was only one repeat champion this year, and it came in the non-sporting group with Winston the French bulldog, who came so close to winning it all last year.
Winston was 2022's Reserve Best in Show—or runner-up—and now has his eyes on the prize again after another superb performance this year and should be one of the favorites for Best in Show.
Of course, he'll face some stiff competition if he's going to come out on top.
Here's a look at who else impressed the judges heading into Tuesday's final round.
Best in Group(s):
Hound Group
1. CH Soletrader "Buddy Holly," Petit Bassett Griffon Vendeen
2. GCHB CH Zaida Bint Muti Von Haussman, Afghan Hound
3. GCHB CH Horse And Hound Full Of Hope, Borzoi
4. GCH CH Monocacy Bend's Lady Of The Chase, English Foxhound
Toy Group
1. GCH CH "Rummie" Pequest Rum Dum, Pekingese
2. GCHG CH Hallmark Jolei Out Of This World, Shih Tzu
3. GCHS Ringo Star Ot Nevskogo Hobbita, English Toy Spaniel (Blenheim & Prince Charles)
4. GCHS CH Tacori Cin-Don Anamaechin, Japanese Chin
Non-Sporting Group
1. GCHP CH "Winston" Fox Canyons I Won The War At Goldshield CGCA CGCU TKN, French Bulldog
2. CH Hallifax Hightide Hedonist At Afterglow, Poodle (standard)
3. GCHG CH Cherokee Legend Encore, Bulldog
4. CH Neverland Staz Moon River Wider Than A Mile, Bichon Frise
Herding
1. GCHP CH "Ribbon" Northbay Xsell That's A Wrap DJ, Australian Shepherd
2. GCHG DC Ace's Chain Reaction HXAds HXBd, Bouviers des Flandres
3. GCHS CH Rosmoor Afterglow, Shetland Sheepdog
4. GCHS CH Hammersmith Heathcliff Heathcliff CGCA TKN, German Shepherd
Best of Breed
Notable Results
Affenpinschers: GCHG CH Tamarin Tattoo
Afghan Hounds: GCHB CH Zaida Bint Muti Von Haussman
American English Coonhounds: CH River Bottom By Golly Its Ollie BCAT
American Eskimo Dogs: GCHP CH Anana's Rhinestone Cowboy FDC CA BCAT CGCA CGCU TKN
American Foxhounds: CH Kiarry & Whit Somebody to Love @ Beachside
Australian Cattle Dogs: GCHG CH Eli, The One To Relyt Willowbrook
Australian Shepherds: GCHP CH Northbay Xsell That's A Wrap
Azawakhs: CH Chalas Amber Sand TKN
Basenjis: GCHS CH Klassic's Who's Zoomin Who
Basset Hounds: GCHG CH Jolly Time My Way At Topsfield-Lebrera
Beagles (under 13"): GCHB CH Fetch & Smell Olive Oyl
Beagles (over 13" but under 15"): GCH CH Pun Kotzky Ain'T She Sweet
Bloodhounds: CH Flessner's Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious FDC CA BCAT DN TKI
Bulldogs: GCHG CH Cherokee Legend Encore
Cardigan Welsh Corgis: GCHG CH Redbud Across The Universe
Cavalier King Charles Spaniels: GCHP CH Castle Peak Field Of Dreams CGC
Chihuahuas (Smooth Coat): GCHS CH Bk's Conemara El Cid
Dachshunds (Longhaired): CH Harewood Royall T Son Of A Biscuit Sl
French Bulldogs: GCHP CH Fox Canyon's I Won The War At Goldshield CGCA CGCU TKN
Pomeranians: GCHG CH Mountain Crest My Boy Watson
Poodles (Miniature): GCHS CH Hill Wood Dassin Tulip Gardens Lilly Marlane
Poodles (Standard): CH Hallifax Hightide Hedonist At Afterglow
Pugs: GCHG CH Winsome-Nirvana's Achy Breaky Heart
Full results available via Westminster Kennel Club
It'll be interesting to see how much of a role Winston's experience on the biggest stage will help him as he looks to become the first French bulldog to ever take the top prize at the Westminster Dog Show.
Even though none of his competitors have made it this far before, the rest of the field are all extremely experienced, having all been crowned as grand champions over their respective careers.
Tuesday's final round ought to be one packed with plenty of excitement for all those good pups.
In addition to the Best in Show competition, there was a repeat winner in the Masters Agility Championship as Truant the Border Collie defended his title and beat out a stacked field with an incredible time of 28.68 seconds through the obstacle course.
FOX Sports @FOXSports
It's Truant's turn! 🤩<br><br>The defending agility champion in the 20" class makes a phenomenal, high-energy run!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestminsterDogShow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestminsterDogShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/M0eWP5NdkF">pic.twitter.com/M0eWP5NdkF</a>
It's been an incredible few days at "America's Dog Show," and the grand finale surely won't disappoint as a new Best in Show is crowned.
Tuesday's final round begins at 8 a.m. ET.