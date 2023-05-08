ESPN: Falcons Only Would've Considered Young, Stroud; 'Pretty Set' on Desmond Ridder

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Will Levis was still available when the Atlanta Falcons were on the clock at No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, but he reportedly was not one of the only two quarterbacks the NFC South team was willing to take with that pick.

"I've talked to a few people who believe Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud might have been the only passers Atlanta would have thought twice about had they dropped to No. 8," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. "But overall, the Falcons were pretty set on building around Desmond Ridder."

Atlanta instead selected Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

While taking a running back that high comes with an element of risk, he was arguably the best overall player in the draft and gives a young offense another playmaker alongside Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

That should make life easier on Ridder as he enters what will be his first full season as a starter.

"He's a true unicorn," an NFL offensive coach said of Robinson. "He changes everything they do."

Young and Stroud went with the first two picks to the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, so the Falcons quickly turned their attention to a player who can help them make significant strides in the NFC South.