X

    Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold, Silver Medals in 1st-Ever Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

    Doric SamMay 8, 2023

    Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., arrives at federal court in San Jose, California, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The Federal Trade Commission claims Meta's plan to buy the competitor will give it an unfair advantage in the burgeoning VR market. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg participated in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament over the weekend, and things went very well.

    Zuckerberg announced on social media that he won gold and silver medals during the competition, which was held on Saturday at Woodside High School in Woodside, California.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Mark Zuckerberg took home gold and silver medals at his FIRST-EVER Jiu Jitsu tournament 🔥<br><br>(via sanlorenzojiujitsu/IG, zuck/IG) <a href="https://t.co/urmHOAcTlj">pic.twitter.com/urmHOAcTlj</a>

    Video of one of Zuckerberg's matches was also posted to Twitter:

    Luca Atalla @lucaatalla

    Mark Zuckerberg jiujitsu match last Saturday. He showed great heart 👏 <a href="https://t.co/w9smXRVhTG">pic.twitter.com/w9smXRVhTG</a>

    During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience last August, Zuckerberg said he got into mixed martial arts training during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly fell in love. He shared video of his training last fall and got compliments from multiple fighters:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Mark Zuckerberg got a few rounds in with <a href="https://twitter.com/khaiwu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@khaiwu</a> before his UFC match 🥊😳<br><br>(via Zuck/IG) <a href="https://t.co/5Lbc97vezs">pic.twitter.com/5Lbc97vezs</a>

    "From the very first session that I did, like five minutes in, I was like, 'Where has this been my whole life?'" Zuckerberg said. "Alright, my mom made me do three varsity sports and my life took a wrong turn when I chose to do fencing competitively instead of wrestling in high school or something."

    After his success over the weekend, there's a chance it won't be the last time Zuckerberg tries his hand at a competition.

    Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold, Silver Medals in 1st-Ever Jiu-Jitsu Tournament
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon