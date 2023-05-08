Mark Zuckerberg Wins Gold, Silver Medals in 1st-Ever Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg participated in his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament over the weekend, and things went very well.

Zuckerberg announced on social media that he won gold and silver medals during the competition, which was held on Saturday at Woodside High School in Woodside, California.

Video of one of Zuckerberg's matches was also posted to Twitter:

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience last August, Zuckerberg said he got into mixed martial arts training during the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly fell in love. He shared video of his training last fall and got compliments from multiple fighters:

"From the very first session that I did, like five minutes in, I was like, 'Where has this been my whole life?'" Zuckerberg said. "Alright, my mom made me do three varsity sports and my life took a wrong turn when I chose to do fencing competitively instead of wrestling in high school or something."

After his success over the weekend, there's a chance it won't be the last time Zuckerberg tries his hand at a competition.