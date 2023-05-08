X

    C.J. Stroud Pick Wasn't Forced on Texans Front Office, Chairman Cal McNair Says

    Houston Texans chairman Cal McNair told reporters on Monday that he didn't force the team's front office to use the No. 2 overall selection in this year's NFL draft on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

    "[My wife] Hannah and I don't make the picks. We'll make it clear there," he said. "We have a great group of scouts led by Nick [Caserio] and James Lippert, and they did a lot of work on the draft board, and then they followed that on draft day, and they moved up when they saw the value was there and moved back."

