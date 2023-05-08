Free Agents Steelers Should Pursue After 2023 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their transition year in 2022. Quarterback Kenny Pickett got acclimated to being Pittsburgh's quarterback of the future, the defense got into a rhythm under new coordinator Teryl Austin, and the Steelers finished with a 9-8 record.

The 2023 offseason has been about getting Pittsburgh back into playoff contention. Players like cornerback Patrick Peterson, wideout Allen Robinson II and rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones can help the Steelers do exactly that.

However, Pittsburgh is still navigating a talented AFC North that sent both the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals to the postseason in 2022—and a conference that features the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. If the Steelers hope to be serious playoff contenders, they need to continue strengthening the roster ahead of training camp.

Fortunately, Pittsburgh still has $7.6 million in cap space with which to work. Taking a chance on a free agent or two is well within reason.

With this in mind, let's examine three remaining veteran free agents Pittsburgh should target and why.