2023 Tennessee Titans Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Tennessee Titans were riding high after a 7-3 start last year, but they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018 after a disastrous seven-game losing streak to close the season.

The Titans now enter the 2023 campaign with question marks on both sides of the ball.

The long-term futures of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, who helped lead the Titans to the playoffs from 2019 to 2021, are in question.

Tennessee is under new offensive leadership after the Titans replaced offensive coordinator Todd Downing with Tim Kelly.

The defense had a so-so year, finishing 14th in points allowed. Tennessee notably allowed the sixth-most net yards per pass attempt, according to Pro Football Reference.

Tennessee does return star lineman Jeffery Simmons after he signed a massive extension, and stout pass-rusher Harold Landry will also be back in the lineup after he missed last year with a torn ACL.

The Titans entered last year as the division favorite after two straight AFC South titles, but the Jacksonville Jaguars emerged as the victors after a 6-1 finish. They'll be the favorites now as the Titans look to reclaim their perch atop the division mountain.

With that in mind, here's a look at the pathway the Titans will take to attempt to get there alongside some analysis and notes on the year's biggest matchups.

2023 Tennessee Titans Schedule

Analysis

On paper, Tennessee's schedule doesn't appear to be too daunting.

Tennessee plays in an AFC South division featuring a pair of rebuilding teams in the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, who tossed the keys to their franchise to rookie quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson, respectively.

It's certainly possible either of those teams make a leap, but they are coming off trying seasons and might need some time to improve.

Outside the Jaguars, none of the Titans' road opponents won a playoff game last year. None of those teams finished better than 9-8 either.

The Titans' toughest non-divisional opponents, on paper, won't be hosting them either.

The AFC runner-up Cincinnati Bengals will pay a visit to the Titans. Tennessee will also travel to London on Oct. 15 to play the Baltimore Ravens, a playoff team that appears to be on the upswing thanks to re-signing quarterback Lamar Jackson alongside other additions.

Tennessee also faces all four teams in the NFC South, which featured a quartet of losing teams last year. It's unlikely all four of those squads finish under .500 again, but it looks like a weak division on paper where the Titans can do some damage.

Pivotal Matchups

The Jaguars have the look of a team that's going to win the AFC South for years to come behind Pro Bowl quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was one of the best signal-callers in the league in the back half of the 2022 season.

Jacksonville defeated the Titans 20-16 to close the regular season and officially clinch the AFC South title. The Jags had defeated Tennessee 36-22 on Dec. 11 as well.

Simply put, the Titans probably can't afford to get swept by the Jags again. Even one win against Jacksonville last year would have been good enough to take the division, but the Titans' offense could not get it done.

Tennessee will first visit Jacksonville in Week 14 before hosting the Jags in the season finale for a game that could decide the AFC South victor.