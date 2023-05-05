Jets' Corey Davis 'Will Be on This Team' amid Release Rumors, per Robert Saleh

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh insisted Friday that wide receiver Corey Davis will be on the roster in 2023.

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Saleh praised Davis and said, "You can never have enough receivers," before adding that Davis "will be on this team."

There has been speculation throughout the offseason that the Jets would release Davis since doing so would save them $10.5 million against the salary cap, per Spotrac.

Additionally, the Jets acquired veteran quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers, and they have seemingly shuffled their receiving corps to accommodate him.

The Jets have signed former Packers wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, as well as former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman.

Reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson is also returning as Rodgers' prospective No. 1 target, which suggests New York could have a logjam at wide receiver.

After Davis recorded 207 receptions for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft signed a three-year deal with the Jets in free agency.

Davis' two seasons with the Jets have not gone as well as expected due in large part to injury issues. He has missed 12 games over the past two campaigns, which has impacted his production significantly.

After reeling in 34 passes for 492 yards and four touchdowns in nine games in 2021, Davis finished with 32 catches for 536 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Durability has undoubtedly been an issue for Davis, but he has also been a victim of poor quarterback play.

Last season alone, the Jets cycled through Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White under center, and none of them played well outside of the odd solid game.

In Rodgers, the Jets now have one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and someone who can potentially get the best out of Davis.

If the Jets remain sold on Davis' ability to be a quality starting wide receiver, it is understandable why Saleh and Co. would want to give him a chance to prove himself with Rodgers throwing him the ball.