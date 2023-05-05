X

    Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers Hyped as 'Team of Destiny' by Fans After Win vs Maple Leafs

    Erin WalshMay 5, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - MAY 04: Florida Panthers Defenceman Gustav Forsling (42) celebrates his goal with Center Anton Lundell (15) during the second period of the Round 2 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 2 between the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 4, 2023, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, Canada. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    The Toronto Maple Leafs have been stunned in back-to-back games by the Florida Panthers to open the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    After taking Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, the "Comeback Cats" defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in Thursday's Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead over Toronto with the series set to shift back to South Florida.

    Down 2-0 just 5:10 into the first period, the relentlessness of the Panthers was on full display when Anton Lundell scored at the 11:13 mark of the first period to cut the lead to 2-1 entering the middle frame.

    Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling scored back-to-back goals in the first 1:06 of the second period to put the Panthers up 3-2, and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky went on to stop the remainder of the shots he faced as Florida shut out the Leafs in the final two periods.

    Florida Panthers @FlaPanthers

    THE CAPTAIN TIES IT ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/aKtKUoFWIK">pic.twitter.com/aKtKUoFWIK</a>

    Florida Panthers @FlaPanthers

    Chucky finds Gus and oh myyyyyyy 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Vf709ur4kv">pic.twitter.com/Vf709ur4kv</a>

    Florida Panthers @FlaPanthers

    B🚫B getting it done 👏 <a href="https://t.co/ytAAMV9467">pic.twitter.com/ytAAMV9467</a>

    After defeating the top-seeded Boston Bruins in Game 7 and taking a 2-0 series lead over the Maple Leafs, fans are touting the eighth-seeded Panthers as a "team of destiny," and rightfully so:

    Football @BostonConnr

    The Florida Panthers best the Maple Leafs again in Toronto<br><br>This might be a team of destiny

    Dustin Halupa @Haloopa

    Are the Florida Panthers the team of destiny?

    🚏 @atlcopo

    Are the panthers a team of destiny or something? Wtf

    Sarah @skg_18

    simultaneously wanting the Leafs to lose the series bc duh, Panthers to lose because they knocked the Bruins, but also hoping Florida's just a team of destiny to make myself feel better about the Bruins' 1st round exit

    Coale Henderson | Producer Coale Bay-Bay @CoaleTrain

    A Paul Maurice coached Florida Panthers team... Is a team of destiny???

    JOHN @JandSbets

    Florida Panthers. Team of destiny. Incredible. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    Fans also couldn't help but tout Bobrovsky for his brilliant performance in goal:

    dom 📈 @domluszczyszyn

    sergei bobrovsky saving five goals above expected over the first two games 👍 <a href="https://t.co/sE000DWr74">pic.twitter.com/sE000DWr74</a>

    Jim Murray @bigjimmurray

    Yeah if Bobrovsky's gonna play like this Florida's really gonna win the whole goddamn thing

    Ryan Hana @RyanHanaWWP

    Sergei Bobrovsky is the definition of "goalies are voodoo".<br><br>Multiple Vezinas. $70 million contract. Loses his job to 2nd &amp; 3rd stringers. Randomly comes back and lights it up in the playoffs.

    JFresh @JFreshHockey

    bobrovsky is the goalie this era deserves tbh

    Shayna @hayyyshayyy

    Sergei Bobrovsky saved 2.04 goals above expected, per <a href="https://twitter.com/EvolvingHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EvolvingHockey</a>. Not just a quality start but a stolen win.

    Roy Bellamy @roybelly

    the Florida Panthers go back to Sunrise with a 2-0 series lead. give Sergei Bobrovsky the first second and third stars of the game.

    The Panthers give off "team of destiny vibes," and now they'll have the opportunity to potentially sweep the Maple Leafs on their home ice in Games 3 and 4. With Bobrovsky playing like the two-time Vezina Trophy winner that he is, it's possible we see Florida take full command of this series.

    Game 3 between the Panthers and Maple Leafs is set for Sunday at FLA Live Arena.