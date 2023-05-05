Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers Hyped as 'Team of Destiny' by Fans After Win vs Maple Leafs

Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been stunned in back-to-back games by the Florida Panthers to open the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

After taking Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, the "Comeback Cats" defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in Thursday's Game 2 to take a 2-0 series lead over Toronto with the series set to shift back to South Florida.

Down 2-0 just 5:10 into the first period, the relentlessness of the Panthers was on full display when Anton Lundell scored at the 11:13 mark of the first period to cut the lead to 2-1 entering the middle frame.

Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling scored back-to-back goals in the first 1:06 of the second period to put the Panthers up 3-2, and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky went on to stop the remainder of the shots he faced as Florida shut out the Leafs in the final two periods.

After defeating the top-seeded Boston Bruins in Game 7 and taking a 2-0 series lead over the Maple Leafs, fans are touting the eighth-seeded Panthers as a "team of destiny," and rightfully so:

Fans also couldn't help but tout Bobrovsky for his brilliant performance in goal:

The Panthers give off "team of destiny vibes," and now they'll have the opportunity to potentially sweep the Maple Leafs on their home ice in Games 3 and 4. With Bobrovsky playing like the two-time Vezina Trophy winner that he is, it's possible we see Florida take full command of this series.

Game 3 between the Panthers and Maple Leafs is set for Sunday at FLA Live Arena.