Eagles' A.J. Brown Says 'Stop Comparing' Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb to Me in Deleted Tweet

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

A.J. Brown is the Philadelphia Eagles' top receiver and CeeDee Lamb plays that role on the Dallas Cowboys, and given the heated rivalry between the two teams, it's inevitable that the two players are compared against one another.

But Brown doesn't care for the comparison, mostly because he feels they fulfill different roles as wideouts for their respective teams, as he wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

Brown, 25, was superb for the Eagles in his first season with the team, catching 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns while helping lead the team to the Super Bowl.

The 24-year-old Lamb was no slouch himself, pulling in 107 receptions for 1,359 yards and nine scores.

But stylistically, the two are undoubtedly different. Brown does his work on the outside, stretching the field for the Eagles as Jalen Hurts' top deep threat. Lamb, meanwhile, led all receivers with 867 receiving yards from the slot, per PFF.

So for Brown, it's apples to oranges. For Eagles and Cowboys fans, however, the debate will likely rage on.