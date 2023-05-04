X

    Lamar Jackson Says He 'Really Didn't Care' for Other Teams amid Ravens Contract Talks

    FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) speaks to the media at a press conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.
    After a long and protracted negotiation with the Baltimore Ravens, star quarterback Lamar Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the team this offseason.

    And he said staying in Baltimore was what he always wanted.

    "I really didn't care for other teams, I wanted get something done here. I wanted to be here," Jackson told reporters on Thursday. "Other teams are cool, but I wanted to be a Raven. ... I wanted to get this done before anything, before my time's up and I branch off somewhere else. I really want to finish my career here and win a Super Bowl here."

    "I really didn't care for other teams. I wanted to be here. I want to be a Raven." <a href="https://t.co/xK92EDb9wg">pic.twitter.com/xK92EDb9wg</a>

    Other highlights from Jackson's press conference on Thursday included:

    Lamar Jackson said that he's spoken to OC Todd Monken and he's hearing good things about the offensive changes.

    Lamar Jackson said he's "very eager" to play with the new weapons he has, from Odell Beckham Jr. to Zay Flowers.<br><br>Jackson joked that he could throw for 6,000 yards.

    Lamar Jackson said he will continue to represent himself going forward and won't hire an agent. "I wouldn't want to put my trust in anyone else," Jackson said.

    Jackson says he is fully medically cleared from his knee injury. He smiled and said, "I passed." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

    Jackson said he wasn't worried about Jalen Hurts' deal. Was about getting the right deal for him.

    "Today we're going to keep it about the future," he told reporters. "I'm not worried about what happened in the past. It's a great day."

    Jackson, 26, had a tough 2022 season. Alongside the uncertainty of his future in Baltimore looming over the campaign, a PCL injury ultimately cut his season short in December. In 12 games he still threw for 2242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 62.3 percent of his passes, and also rushed for 764 yards and three scores.

    But the Ravens went just 2-3 without him and lost in the Wild Card Round to the Cincinnati Bengals as Jackson watched from the sidelines. It was clear from the team's struggles down the stretch just how instrumental the two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 MVP has been in the team's recent success.

    "Lamar is a unique player," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. "We joke its called "Lamar ball." No one can or will play like [Lamar]. He takes a big picture look at the field. I trust him as a coach. When it's time to throw, throw and when it's time to run, run."

    I asked Lamar what it means to him that Harbaugh and DeCosta never faltering in their support for him: "It means a lot to have a coach and GM, someone who believes in you and wants to achieve the ultimate goal and win a football game, i don't want to go to another place."

    There's little doubt about Jackson the player. But Jackson the agent—he represented himself in contract negotiations—added a unique wrinkle to the situation.

    "In the end, it was two people. I was dealing with Lamar Jackson, the agent. It wasn't always easy," Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters. "I'd rather deal with Lamar Jackson, the player, I think. There were really no other factors involved."

    Now, Jackson and the Ravens can focus on football again.