NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 4 Schedule

Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs are under pressure to win at home in their respective second-round Game 2s on Thursday night.

The two sides fell in their openers against the Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers and must avoid going down two games before hitting the road.

Toronto needs to replicate its performance from Game 2 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Leafs netted seven goals against the Tampa Bay Lightning after conceding on seven occasions in the opener.

Dallas must solve why the Kraken have been so good on the road in the postseason. Seattle won three games in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche before taking Game 1 in Texas on Tuesday.

The Stars will not panic, though, as they also went behind by one game and scored seven times in Game 2 in their first-round series with the Minnesota Wild.

Dallas and Toronto know how to play with early series deficits, but the danger they face is playing two squads with little to lose because they already pocketed one road victory.