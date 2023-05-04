2023 NBA Free Agency: Best Available Wings and Their Top Landing Spots

5 of 6

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The challenge with restricted free agency is that most of the big signings are agreed to by July 1. A team can't make an offer sheet official to a restricted player until July 6. If the original franchise exercises its right to keep its player, the offering team may find few impact players left on the market to chase.

That's too big of a hurdle for most teams with immediate postseason aspirations to clear. Last year, the Pacers were willing to take the leap on Deandre Ayton because they had other plans for their cap room if the Suns chose to match (they did). That money went to Myles Turner instead via renegotiation.

The San Antonio Spurs stand out as a team that may be willing to walk that path this summer. Teams with just the NTMLE aren't likely to bother. The market for restricted players will be tight, notably Rui Hachimura of the Los Angeles Lakers, Cam Johnson of the Nets, Matisse Thybulle of the Blazers and Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics.

Hachimura has stood out as a playoff performer for the Lakers. Johnson is believed by competing executives to be a core piece for the Nets. Look for both to get more than the NTMLE with Hachimura in the $13-16 million starting range. Johnson is believed to have a higher price in the $18-20 million range (more if he can get an offer sheet). Thybulle may not get more than the NTMLE but seems likely to return to the Blazers.

Williams may be one of the most challenging cases to predict this offseason, with his role diminishing in the Celtics' playoff rotation. Is he the kind of player a team with cap space would chase, or does Boston hold all the leverage? Williams can always accept a one-year, $8.5 million qualifying offer to explore unrestricted free agency next season, though that's probably a last resort.