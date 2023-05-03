X

    Former Titans LB Colin Allred Announces Run for U.S. Senate in Texas Against Ted Cruz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 3, 2023

    UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 8: Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus address the media on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol about alleged verbal abuse by Rep. Harold Rogers, R-K.Y., toward Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Colin Allred announced on Wednesday that he is running for the United States Senate.

    Allred, a Democrat, will be opposing the incumbent, Republican Ted Cruz.

    Colin Allred @ColinAllredTX

    I'm running for U.S. Senate because Texans deserve a Senator whose team is Texas. Ted Cruz only cares about himself.<br><br>Join our campaign today: <a href="https://t.co/2dROrrQrPV">https://t.co/2dROrrQrPV</a> <a href="https://t.co/9iz9yu1rFb">pic.twitter.com/9iz9yu1rFb</a>

    "We don't have to be embarrassed by our senator," he said in his announcement video, referencing the controversial Cruz. "We can get a new one."

    The 40-year-old spent four seasons in the NFL with the Titans, registering 46 tackles and four quarterback hits between 2007-10.

    He's since transitioned to politics and is currently in the United States House of Representatives, representing Texas' 32nd District. He was elected to the post in 2018.