Former Titans LB Colin Allred Announces Run for U.S. Senate in Texas Against Ted Cruz

Former Titans LB Colin Allred Announces Run for U.S. Senate in Texas Against Ted CruzMay 3, 2023
Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Colin Allred announced on Wednesday that he is running for the United States Senate.
Allred, a Democrat, will be opposing the incumbent, Republican Ted Cruz.
Colin Allred @ColinAllredTX
I'm running for U.S. Senate because Texans deserve a Senator whose team is Texas. Ted Cruz only cares about himself.<br><br>Join our campaign today: <a href="https://t.co/2dROrrQrPV">https://t.co/2dROrrQrPV</a> <a href="https://t.co/9iz9yu1rFb">pic.twitter.com/9iz9yu1rFb</a>
"We don't have to be embarrassed by our senator," he said in his announcement video, referencing the controversial Cruz. "We can get a new one."
The 40-year-old spent four seasons in the NFL with the Titans, registering 46 tackles and four quarterback hits between 2007-10.
He's since transitioned to politics and is currently in the United States House of Representatives, representing Texas' 32nd District. He was elected to the post in 2018.