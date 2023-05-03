Former Titans LB Colin Allred Announces Run for U.S. Senate in Texas Against Ted Cruz

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans linebacker Colin Allred announced on Wednesday that he is running for the United States Senate.

Allred, a Democrat, will be opposing the incumbent, Republican Ted Cruz.

"We don't have to be embarrassed by our senator," he said in his announcement video, referencing the controversial Cruz. "We can get a new one."

The 40-year-old spent four seasons in the NFL with the Titans, registering 46 tackles and four quarterback hits between 2007-10.

He's since transitioned to politics and is currently in the United States House of Representatives, representing Texas' 32nd District. He was elected to the post in 2018.