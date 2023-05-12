2023 New York Jets Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Jets are set to begin a new era in 2023 thanks to the arrival of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After acquiring the four-time NFL MVP in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers in April, the Jets are not only looking to end a 12-year playoff drought, but they are also hoping to make a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time since Joe Namath ran off the field waving his hand in the air in 1969.

Last season's 7-10 finish was particularly disappointing for New York after the team started the year at 5-2. However, the Jets were hampered by injuries and held back by inconsistent quarterback play throughout the year, which overshadowed their exceptional defense. The addition of Rodgers could be the missing piece head coach Robert Saleh needs to turn the franchise's fortune around.

The future Hall of Famer joins a promising young roster that includes both the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year in wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner. Running back Breece Hall is expected to be back at full strength after his rookie year was cut short due to a torn ACL. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is coming off a first-team All-Pro selection and is expected to receive a big-money extension soon.

The Jets also added new faces on both sides of the ball by signing receivers Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb and trading for safety Chuck Clark. New York used the No. 15 pick in the 2023 draft to select defensive end Will McDonald IV and added promising center Joe Tippmann with its second-round pick.

The starving Jets fanbase is surely hoping the combination of new faces and returning stars is enough to overcome a tough schedule in 2023.

2023 New York Jets Schedule

Full schedule information available on the team's official website

Analysis

It's hard to predict many easy wins for the Jets in 2023, as their schedule will pit Rodgers and company against some of the top quarterbacks in the league.

New York will welcome both Super Bowl quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, to MetLife Stadium in home matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. They will also host rising signal-caller Justin Herbert when the Los Angeles Chargers come to town, while a visit to the Dallas Cowboys presents a meeting with Dak Prescott.

For the second year in a row, New York will take on the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. While the Jets defeated both teams last year, starters Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson were not on the field in either matchup.

The AFC East slate presents games against the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills and the Tua Tagovailoa-led Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots are also hoping Mac Jones returns to the efficiency he displayed as a rookie.

In all, the Jets have the sixth-hardest schedule based on opponents' winning percentage in 2022 and play eight teams that made the playoffs last year in their first 11 games. New York's defense will be tested time and time again while facing talented quarterbacks, so it will be up to Rodgers and the offense to produce consistently.

Pivotal Matchups

The presence of Rodgers already has brought extra attention to the Jets, but they will have even more eyes on them during the 2023 season. New York has six nationally broadcast games this year after playing just once in prime time last year, and the team hasn't won a prime-time matchup since 2018.

Rodgers will duel with Allen for the first time in a Green and White uniform when the Jets open their season against the Bills on Monday Night Football. Rodgers actually has a nine-game MNF win streak, so that bodes well for New York's chances against the division-favorites.

Rodgers' first-ever clash with Mahomes will also come in front of a national audience, as the Jets will meet the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. New York hasn't played on SNF since the 2011 season.

The Jets will also face the Chargers in a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 9, marking the first time Rodgers will be across the field from Herbert. The two had never faced each other when Rodgers played for the Packers.

New York will be in prime time again the following week for its second Sunday Night Football game on Nov. 12 when it meets the Las Vegas Raiders, which reunites Rodgers with his former favorite target, star receiver Davante Adams.

The Jets will also play in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game in another national broadcast, taking on the Dolphins in Week 12. Finally, New York will travel to face the Browns on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.

Also, the Jets will have the chance to prove themselves the Kings of New York once again when they take on the Giants in Week 8. The Jets have won each of the last two MetLife battles in 2015 and 2019 after five straight losses to the Giants between 1996 and 2011.

Of course, the Jets will have to be successful in their division if they hope to make a run to the playoffs. New York had a 2-4 record in the AFC East last season, its seventh straight year with a division record under .500.

While the Patriots are a team in transition, head coach Bill Belichick has had the Jets' number for decades. The Bills and Dolphins are expected to be contenders this year, and their matchups with the Jets could end up determining playoff positioning in the AFC.