Equestrian Rider Hannah Serfass Dies at Age 15 Following Fall in Competition

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

An equestrian rider died at 15 years old on Sunday as the result of an accident at the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I in Venice, Florida.

The U.S. Equestrian Federation (USEF) released a statement saying Hannah Serfass was pronounced dead after she was transported to Sarasota Memorial following the accident.

"Hannah, 15, was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, in an equitation class when the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall," the statement explained. "The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort."

The statement, which also said the horse was uninjured, called Serfass "a very talented up-and-coming young rider" who "was known for her passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic."

Cydney Henderson of USA Today noted the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office released a report that said the horse fell onto Serfass' head during the accident.

The USEF's statement also said it is reviewing the incident in an effort "to learn what we can do to minimize risk and increase safety in equestrian sport."