Tom Thibodeau Says Jalen Brunson 'Never Disappoints You' After Knicks' Win vs. Heat

Elsa/Getty Images

Jalen Brunson had himself a game on Tuesday night, putting up 30 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the New York Knicks' series-evening win over the Miami Heat, 111-105.

After the contest, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau had nothing but praise for his point guard.

"That's who he is—great leader, great toughness," he told reporters. "He never disappoints you. Sometimes we can fall short, but there's no quit in him. Never quits on a play. Can't say enough about that. Keeps everyone connected."

Brunson was better as the game went on, providing 23 crucial points in the second half. He did so as he battled through a sore right ankle.

"Just kind of had to find a way to be mentally tough," he told reporters. "Go out there and do it."

Brunson continues to impress in this postseason, putting up 27.5 points per game in this series and 24.0 points in a five-game series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round.

It was a crucial win for the Knicks, who took advantage of Jimmy Butler's absence to pull even at a game apiece, with the series moving back to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday.

"Obviously, we feel a certain way right now that we weren't able to find a way to get this win, but we'll get over it, and we'll get ready for Saturday," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the loss.

The return of Butler and two road games in Miami will be a huge test for these Knicks. But Brunson continues to prove why New York made such a huge push to land him in the offseason. He continues to show his value.

He wasn't the only one, as Julius Randle gutted through a sprained left ankle to put up 25 points, 12 boards and eight assists, while RJ Barrett added 24 points (16 in the first quarter alone).

But it was ultimately the Brunson show. Madison Square Garden is becoming the house that Jalen built.