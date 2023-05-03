X

    Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs Leave Fans Stunned with Play in Loss vs. Panthers

    Erin WalshMay 3, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - MAY 02: Toronto Maple Leafs Center Auston Matthews (34) shoots on net in the first period during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semi Final between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs on May 2, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON. (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    It was three days ago when Toronto Maple Leafs fans were chanting "We want Florida" in the streets surrounding Scotiabank Centre following the team's first-round victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

    The Florida Panthers went on to secure a date with the Maple Leafs in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs following a first-round upset of the top-seeded Boston Bruins on Sunday, and now Toronto fans may be wishing they never broke out that chant in the first place.

    The Panthers secured a 4-2 win in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs in Toronto, and the silence at Scotiabank Centre and the streets surrounding it was deafening.

    Toronto went down 1-0 early in the first period on a goal by Nick Cousins, and Sam Bennett extended the Panthers' lead to 2-0 early in the second period.

    The Maple Leafs fought back to tie the game 2-2 on goals by Matthew Knies—his first career NHL goal—and Michael Bunting in the second period.

    However, the Panthers continued to display the ability to bounce back almost instantly—the Bruins saw a lot of this in the first round—and Carter Verhaeghe scored late in the second period to claim a 3-2 lead for Florida entering the third period.

    The Panthers were impressive in the final frame, and Brandon Montour scored his sixth goal of the postseason to give Florida a 4-2 lead and put the game out of reach.

    After the game, Maple Leafs fans were shocked by what had just occurred at their home rink, and they were also roasted for chanting "We want Florida" before the series began:

    Iain MacMillan @IainMacBets

    Maple Leafs lose and no goals in last 3 minutes with an empty net to lose OVER 6.5.<br><br>Disaster.

    Rob Brennan @therobbrennan

    I wasn't expecting the freakin' <a href="https://twitter.com/FlaPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlaPanthers</a> of all teams to lead the charge against the <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a>, but here we are. Oof.<br><br>On the bright side, that tilts the ice in favor of road teams - which I hope carries over to the <a href="https://twitter.com/SeattleKraken?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeattleKraken</a> tonight 🏒

    La-pioche cambage @Ogupd

    Maple leafs man, did all that comeback to go out like that

    Josh Evans @itsjoshevans

    This is a tweet re: the Toronto Maple Leafs. <a href="https://t.co/o7VgUfEFWE">pic.twitter.com/o7VgUfEFWE</a>

    josh rubin @starbeer

    People starting to leave Maple Leaf Square Square tonight now, and pouring out of the arena. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsTailgate?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsTailgate</a>

    Joe Haggerty @HackswithHaggs

    Maple Leafs fans were chanting "We Want Florida" a couple of nights ago. Yeah, you didn't want Florida. Panthers doing the same thing to Toronto that they did to the Boston Bruins

    Sheraz Khan @skhan12

    Leafs need to get their PP right it's been a mess so far in these playoffs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a>

    Eric Jason Brock @EricJasonBrock

    We beat the best goalie on the planet…and Bob is gonna own us?!?<br>Typical. Leafs are gonna have to work way harder than 1) they ever have and 2) more than they want<br>We'll see what kind of team they are and if Keefe can actually coach. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a>

    X-Getz @GetzyNSports

    Leafs fans were chatting they wanted who?????????? These Panthers aren't a push over.

    Andy Piluk @AndyPiluk

    I wish the Leafs would play with the same intensity they play with when there is only 5 minutes left and they're losing. They go hard to the net and give 110 percent. They coasted for most of this game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a>

    Chris Pomay @ChrisDPOMAY

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a> now dropped to 1-3 at the Scotiabank Arena in the playoffs (2nd straight home loss) after the <a href="https://twitter.com/FlaPanthers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FlaPanthers</a> come into T.O for a nice 4-2 road win. Leafs fans are in for a rude awakening if they thought that was going to be a easy series!

    Bill Stewart @ibroxxxx

    Leafs are in big trouble here.

    The Maple Leafs found out quickly what Florida is made of, and Toronto must make the necessary adjustments ahead of Game 2 on Thursday.

    If the Leafs struggle to adjust, similarly to how the Bruins did in the first round, they could also find themselves on the golf course a little early this spring.