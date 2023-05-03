Lakers' LeBron James Received No MVP Votes for 1st Time in 20-Year NBA Career

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

For the first time in his legendary career, LeBron James was completely shut out of MVP voting.

The results from this season's MVP voting were released on Tuesday, with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid besting Denver's Nikola Jokić and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo. One name who didn't appear on the list at all, however, was James.

The biggest surprise isn't that James didn't get a vote this year. He only appeared in 55 games, after all, though he was excellent when healthy, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

The real shocker is that it took him this long in his career to be completely shut out of the voting. The 38-year-old is in his 20th NBA season. Most players don't remain active in the NBA that long, let alone stay at a level of play that earns them MVP votes.

But James isn't most payers. Not by a long shot. Even Father Time knocks on his door, however.