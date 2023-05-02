Dillon Brooks Rumors: Grizzlies Offered SF Contract Extension Early in 2022-23 Season

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies made multiple contract extension offers to impending free agent guard Dillon Brooks earlier in the 2022-23 season, but they were all rejected.

That news is per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, who reported that the Grizzlies informed Brooks after the season that he will not be brought back to the team under any circumstances.

Brooks is finishing up a three-year, $35 million contract with the Grizzlies. The 27-year-old just scored 14.3 points per game on a career-low 39.6 percent shooting rate.

He also struggled throughout the Grizzlies' six-game first-round playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, shooting just 31.2 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three.

Per Charania, the Lakers series was a "breaking point" for the Grizzlies regarding their future with Brooks, who made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he trash-talked L.A. star LeBron James after Game 2.

Brooks also hit James in the groin in Game 3 and got ejected:

He also didn't speak to the media after his team's three road losses to the Lakers and was fined $25,000.

Overall, it was a disastrous series for Brooks, and now his time with the Grizzlies appears done.