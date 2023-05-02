Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Apologizes for Eagles Tampering Case: It Was a 'Mistake'

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals agreed to draft compensation after the NFL found that the Cardinals organization violated tampering rules in its hiring of new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

On Tuesday, Gannon addressed the situation while speaking with reporters:

"It's a mistake that we made. The league kind of rectified it and we've moved on. But basically, after the NFC Championship Game, [Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort] reached out and kinda said, 'Congratulations.' He's been to some Super Bowls and gave me a little advice about how to handle that and said, 'Look, we're in the middle of a coaching search and don't know how the timing of this is all going to shake out, but, basically, would you be interested in interviewing if the timing gets pushed back to after Super Bowl?' And I said, 'Yeah, I would be.' I didn't hear about it until after the game that we played when [Eagles general manager] Howie [Roseman] came up and talked to me about 'Hey, Arizona wants to interview you.' It was a mistake that we made, and I apologize for that. Looking forward to moving on now."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.