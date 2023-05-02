NFL Rumors: Full List of 2024 5th-Year Contract Option Decisions for All Teams

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

NFL teams needed to make decisions by Tuesday on whether to pick up or decline fifth-year options on first-round draft choices from the 2020 season.

Some choices were made well in advance. For example, the Miami Dolphins picked up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option on March 10.

Other teams made bigger financial commitments to their players. Of note, the Green Bay Packers signed quarterback Jordan Love to an extension through 2024 with $13.5 million guaranteed, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Some players are on their contract year now after options got declined, including Washington Commanders edge-rusher Chase Young, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons and New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.

Here's a look at a list of active players whose options were picked up or declined alongside some analysis, per NFL.com.

Options Exercised

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

New York Giants LT Andrew Thomas

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Carolina Panthers DT Derrick Brown

Cleveland Browns OT Jedrick Wills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Options Declined

Washington Commanders DE Chase Young

Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons

Carolina Panthers CB C.J. Henderson

New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton

San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw

Miami Dolphins OT Austin Jackson

Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

Minnesota Vikings WR Jalen Reagor

Los Angeles Chargers LB Kenneth Murray

New Orleans Saints C Cesar Ruiz

Seattle Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks

Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen

Miami Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Other Circumstances

Atlanta Falcons CB Jeff Okudah (ineligible for option)

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love (signed to extension)

It's abundantly clear that some teams are buying more time with fifth-year options before they sign players to extensions.

That would appear to be the case for all three quarterback selected in the top six (Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers and Tagovailoa).

The same goes for a few other elite players such as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Other players have shown flashes of brilliance, but injuries have led to caution surrounding an extension.

Of note, New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has only played one game after suffering season-ending right knee injuries each of the past two years. Washington Commanders edge-rusher Chase Young missed the end of 2021 and most of 2022 with a torn right ACL.

A declined option certainly doesn't preclude a player from netting a massive deal. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is an example of that as Big Blue declined his option before the 2022 season before he inked a four-year, $160 million deal this offseason.

Those players who saw their 2024 options declined will have the opportunity to prove themselves soon enough with the season approaching in four months.