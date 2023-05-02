NFL Rumors: Full List of 2024 5th-Year Contract Option Decisions for All Teams

NFL Rumors: Full List of 2024 5th-Year Contract Option Decisions for All TeamsMay 2, 2023
NFL teams needed to make decisions by Tuesday on whether to pick up or decline fifth-year options on first-round draft choices from the 2020 season.
Some choices were made well in advance. For example, the Miami Dolphins picked up quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option on March 10.
Other teams made bigger financial commitments to their players. Of note, the Green Bay Packers signed quarterback Jordan Love to an extension through 2024 with $13.5 million guaranteed, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Some players are on their contract year now after options got declined, including Washington Commanders edge-rusher Chase Young, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons and New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton.
Here's a look at a list of active players whose options were picked up or declined alongside some analysis, per NFL.com.
Options Exercised
- Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow
- New York Giants LT Andrew Thomas
- Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
- Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert
- Carolina Panthers DT Derrick Brown
- Cleveland Browns OT Jedrick Wills
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs
- Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy
- Atlanta Falcons CB A.J. Terrell
- Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb
- Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
- San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk
Options Declined
- Washington Commanders DE Chase Young
- Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons
- Carolina Panthers CB C.J. Henderson
- New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton
- San Francisco 49ers DT Javon Kinlaw
- Miami Dolphins OT Austin Jackson
- Jacksonville Jaguars EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson
- Minnesota Vikings WR Jalen Reagor
- Los Angeles Chargers LB Kenneth Murray
- New Orleans Saints C Cesar Ruiz
- Seattle Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks
- Baltimore Ravens LB Patrick Queen
- Miami Dolphins CB Noah Igbinoghene
- Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Other Circumstances
- Atlanta Falcons CB Jeff Okudah (ineligible for option)
- Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love (signed to extension)
It's abundantly clear that some teams are buying more time with fifth-year options before they sign players to extensions.
That would appear to be the case for all three quarterback selected in the top six (Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers and Tagovailoa).
The same goes for a few other elite players such as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas.
Other players have shown flashes of brilliance, but injuries have led to caution surrounding an extension.
Of note, New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has only played one game after suffering season-ending right knee injuries each of the past two years. Washington Commanders edge-rusher Chase Young missed the end of 2021 and most of 2022 with a torn right ACL.
A declined option certainly doesn't preclude a player from netting a massive deal. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is an example of that as Big Blue declined his option before the 2022 season before he inked a four-year, $160 million deal this offseason.
Those players who saw their 2024 options declined will have the opportunity to prove themselves soon enough with the season approaching in four months.