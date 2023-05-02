X

    Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton's $13.6M 5th-Year Contract Option Declined

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 2, 2023

    FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 10: New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton (77) warms up during New York Jets training camp on August 10, 2021 at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, NJ (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New York Jets have declined offensive tackle Mekhi Becton's fifth-year option, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

    He'll now be a free agent in 2024, per ESPN's Rich Cimini, who confirmed the news and added that Becton lost over 50 pounds to get down to 342.

    Becton would have made a guaranteed $13.565 million in 2024 if the Jets picked up the option.

    The Jets selected the former Louisville star with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He started 13 of 14 games during his rookie year, impressing as a run and pass blocker:

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Only rookie OLs with 70+ pass-block and run-block grades: <br><br>🥞 Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers<br>🥞 Michael Onwenu, Patriots<br>🥞 Mekhi Becton, Jets <a href="https://t.co/w4WweWYTS8">pic.twitter.com/w4WweWYTS8</a>

    Unfortunately, Becton suffered a dislocated his right kneecap in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers and missed the rest of the season.

    He then suffered an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap during training camp in 2022 and sat that entire campaign.

    Becton now finds himself playing for a second contract in 2023, but there's no denying his talent, as multiple reporters noted:

    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> declined Mekhi Becton's fifth-year option for 2024.<br><br>Now, a highly-motivated Becton goes into 2023 on the last year of his contract. <br><br>If healthy, Becton can still be an X-Factor for this O-Line — he's the most talented tackle they have.

    Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton's $13.6M 5th-Year Contract Option Declined
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Glenn Naughton @JNRadio_Glenn

    Mekhi Becton has dropped a ton of weight and when on the field has played like an all-world player. He had zero significant medical issues prior to GVR getting rag dolled.<br><br>Wouldn't blame the Jets one bit if they picked up his 5th year option if they like the way he's healed up.

    Jets general manager Joe Douglas is also pleased with where Becton is at right now.

    Harrison Glaser @NYJetsTFMedia

    "Mekhi Becton is on track, he's looking great, so excited to have him in great spirits. He's looking tremendous."<br><br>Joe Douglas got a big smile on his face when he said this<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    At this point, it looks like Duane Brown and Becton are the "heavy favorites" to start at tackle, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Becton looks like he'll have his chance to prove himself on an offense that looks promising with four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers now leading the way.