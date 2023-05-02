Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton's $13.6M 5th-Year Contract Option Declined

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets have declined offensive tackle Mekhi Becton's fifth-year option, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

He'll now be a free agent in 2024, per ESPN's Rich Cimini, who confirmed the news and added that Becton lost over 50 pounds to get down to 342.

Becton would have made a guaranteed $13.565 million in 2024 if the Jets picked up the option.

The Jets selected the former Louisville star with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He started 13 of 14 games during his rookie year, impressing as a run and pass blocker:

Unfortunately, Becton suffered a dislocated his right kneecap in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers and missed the rest of the season.

He then suffered an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap during training camp in 2022 and sat that entire campaign.

Becton now finds himself playing for a second contract in 2023, but there's no denying his talent, as multiple reporters noted:

Jets general manager Joe Douglas is also pleased with where Becton is at right now.

At this point, it looks like Duane Brown and Becton are the "heavy favorites" to start at tackle, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Becton looks like he'll have his chance to prove himself on an offense that looks promising with four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers now leading the way.