Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton's $13.6M 5th-Year Contract Option Declined

Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton's $13.6M 5th-Year Contract Option DeclinedMay 2, 2023
The New York Jets have declined offensive tackle Mekhi Becton's fifth-year option, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.
He'll now be a free agent in 2024, per ESPN's Rich Cimini, who confirmed the news and added that Becton lost over 50 pounds to get down to 342.
Becton would have made a guaranteed $13.565 million in 2024 if the Jets picked up the option.
The Jets selected the former Louisville star with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He started 13 of 14 games during his rookie year, impressing as a run and pass blocker:
Unfortunately, Becton suffered a dislocated his right kneecap in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers and missed the rest of the season.
He then suffered an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap during training camp in 2022 and sat that entire campaign.
Becton now finds himself playing for a second contract in 2023, but there's no denying his talent, as multiple reporters noted:
Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> declined Mekhi Becton's fifth-year option for 2024.<br><br>Now, a highly-motivated Becton goes into 2023 on the last year of his contract. <br><br>If healthy, Becton can still be an X-Factor for this O-Line — he's the most talented tackle they have.
Glenn Naughton @JNRadio_Glenn
Mekhi Becton has dropped a ton of weight and when on the field has played like an all-world player. He had zero significant medical issues prior to GVR getting rag dolled.<br><br>Wouldn't blame the Jets one bit if they picked up his 5th year option if they like the way he's healed up.
Jets general manager Joe Douglas is also pleased with where Becton is at right now.
At this point, it looks like Duane Brown and Becton are the "heavy favorites" to start at tackle, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. Becton looks like he'll have his chance to prove himself on an offense that looks promising with four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers now leading the way.