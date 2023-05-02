Jets' Aaron Rodgers Heaps Praise on Garrett Wilson, Compares WR to Davante Adams

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Look for Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson to potentially be Aaron Rodgers' go-to guy in New York in 2023.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers heaped praise on Wilson, even comparing him to Davante Adams, after getting in some sessions with the 2022 first-round pick during New York's voluntary offseason program.

"Obviously Garrett, he's a talented guy. I threw him a pass today and just kind of turned and was like, 'Wow.' His ability to kind of get in and out of his breaks," Rodgers said. "There's another 17 I played with for a long time who does it better than anybody, but the explosiveness in and out of the breaks to 17 here is pretty similar."

