Dominoes Left to Fall After 2023 NFL Draft

Dominoes Left to Fall After 2023 NFL DraftMay 3, 2023
May has arrived, and the peaks of the NFL offseason are in the past now that the draft is in the books. But that doesn't mean the action will stop.
This league works seven days a week and 52 weeks a year, leaving plenty in store for even the "quieter" months to come.
With that in mind, let's look at some key dominoes that should or could fall between now and the start of the 2023 campaign.
Long-Term Contract for Saquon Barkley?
The New York Giants have already given quarterback Daniel Jones his deal. Now, the football world awaits word on franchise-tag recipient and standout running back Saquon Barkley.
Last month, Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano reported that the team didn't "have much of an interest" in signing the 26-year-old to a long-term contract, while general manager Joe Schoen told Art Stapleton of The Record that nothing had changed since team and player talked at the owners meetings earlier in the offseason.
That doesn't exactly bode well for negotiations between the Giants and a key player, which is concerning because Barkley hasn't signed his tender. However, deadlines often bring about progress, and the two sides have until July 17 to work something out before Barkley would either be forced to play the season out on the tag or not play at all.
Nothing appears to be imminent here, but check back mid-summer.
Will Joe Burrow Become the Highest-Paid Player in NFL History?
Now that Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson have their blockbuster contracts, "historic deal watch" has turned squarely to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
It's not as though the Bengals don't have time after exercising Burrow's fifth-year option for 2024, but he likely has an edge right now over fellow elite primo 2020 draft picks Justin Herbert (slightly inferior stats and less team success) and Tua Tagovailoa (potential health concerns).
Earlier this offseason, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged that long-term contract talks with Burrow were underway. Ditto for Herbert in Los Angeles, per Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. Will either want to wait on the other to ensure they get the better deal? We'll see, but again, Burrow should have an edge on paper.
Could he land a deal worth more than the five-year, $260 million contract Jackson signed with the Baltimore Ravens? You'd really think so. Although Jackson has an MVP on his resume, Burrow's health and production the past two years (32 G, 69.3%, 9,086 pass YD, 69 TD, 26 INT, 104.2 rating) far outweighs Jackson's (24 G, 63.4%, 5,124 pass YD, 33 TD, 20 INT, 88.9 rating, 1,531 rush YD, 5 rush TD).
New Deal for Jared Goff in Detroit?
The Detroit Lions may have used a Day 2 draft pick on potential future franchise quarterback Hendon Hooker, but that doesn't mean they aren't committed to incumbent starter Jared Goff.
In fact, Lions general manager Brad Holmes told Detroit radio station 97.1 The Ticket (via Pride of Detroit) this week that the team has "had internal dialogue" with Goff's agent about an extension.
The 28-year-old former No. 1 overall pick is due to produce a salary-cap hit of nearly $31 million in the penultimate season of his current deal, according to Spotrac. That's daunting considering his lack of consistency in his career, but the Lions expect to contend right now after taking a big leap forward last year, and they seem to realize that's most likely to happen with Goff under center.
A new contract for Goff now could help them raise some money in the short term, even if it means committing for a longer period. It also makes sense because Goff is still quite young in quarterback terms, he's coming off arguably the best season of his career to date, and Hooker is of course, far from a sure thing.
Receivers Moving in Denver?
It's possible the Denver Broncos are committing to giving Jerry Jeudy some time to prove himself under the tutelage of new head coach Sean Payton after the team picked up Jeudy's fifth-year option for 2024 this week.
But that move does not guarantee Jeudy isn't on the trading block after months of speculation in that regard, and it certainly doesn't indicate fellow veteran Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton is staying in Colorado this season.
Sutton has a stronger resume, but he's scored just four touchdowns in the last two seasons, and he's slated to cost the team more than $18 million in 2023, per Spotrac. They can pocket more than $14.4 million in cap space with a post-June 1 trade, and it's still not certain that Payton has allegiance to him or Jeudy.
He likely feels differently about fresh second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. So if ESPN's Dan Graziano reported earlier this offseason that the Broncos weren't "hanging up the phone" when called about Jeudy and Sutton, that might still be the case now.
Austin Ekeler on the Move?
The Los Angeles Chargers did not draft a running back, which could indicate that they're standing pat with Austin Ekeler despite his frustration with his contract.
That said, several teams that could be interested in a proven, versatile back didn't enter the running back route in the draft, which could crystalize the market for the soon-to-be 28-year-old Ekeler.
Some teams to watch in that regard are the Ravens, Broncos and possibly the Bengals if they want to move on from (and arguably upgrade over) veteran Joe Mixon.
Where Will the Lingering Veteran Edge-Defenders Land?
Interestingly, a slew of well-accomplished veteran edges remained on the market in the lead-up to the draft. At a certain point, it became somewhat obvious the gang would have to wait for the draft chips to fall before natural potential landing spots emerged.
Worth monitoring closely now? Yannick Ngakoue (65 sacks in seven NFL seasons), Jadeveon Clowney (43 sacks and three Pro Bowl nods in nine years), Leonard Floyd (47.5 sacks in six campaigns), Melvin Ingram (57 sacks and three Pro Bowls in 11 years), Frank Clark (58.5 sacks and three Pro Bowl honors in eight seasons), and Justin Houston (111.5 and four Pro Bowls in 12 years).
Teams potentially in play? The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Have We Really Seen the Last of Tom Brady?
How could we not wonder? Just a couple of weeks ago, Tom Brady gave a bit of a strange non-answer when asked if he'd come out of retirement to play for the Miami Dolphins. That might have meant nothing, but the lack of effusiveness from a guy who historically hasn't been able to fully walk away from the game is at least noteworthy.
Now, the Dolphins' job might not be open if Tagovailoa is indeed good to go despite concerns over concussions. But other teams could be interested, including his former squads in Tampa Bay and New England as well as his hometown team in San Francisco.
We've learned by now never to say never with Brady.