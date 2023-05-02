Jared Goff, Lions Have Had 'Dialogue' About Contract Extension, GM Brad Holmes Says

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes indicated Tuesday that some contract extension talks have been had with quarterback Jared Goff.

During an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket (h/t Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman), Holmes said: "We've had internal dialogue there, and we've had dialogue with his agent. And we're in a good place right now."

Goff, who is entering his third season in Detroit, is currently signed through 2024 and is set to make a base salary just shy of $21 million in 2023.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.