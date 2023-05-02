NBA Rumors: Suns' Chris Paul Expected to Miss Games 3-5 vs. Nuggets with Groin Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul potentially won't be available until Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets as he recovers from a groin injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

He'll be reevaluated in one week after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.

The Hall of Fame-bound point guard was forced to exit the Suns' 97-87 Game 2 loss because of tightness in his left groin. He played 25 minutes, finishing with eight points, five rebounds and six assists.

It was only the most recent example of Paul going down at the worst possible time. His quest for a championship has often been derailed by one injury or another.

For the Suns, losing Paul in Game 2 cast further doubt on their already shaky championship quest.

Phoenix has little depth outside of its starting lineup, and it was unable to build much continuity on the court after the trade deadline since Kevin Durant was limited to eight games. The Nuggets taking a 2-0 series lead didn't come as a complete shock.

That makes Game 3 a must-win situation for the Suns. No NBA team has ever come back from an 0-3 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Not to mention, the longer this goes, the more Phoenix risks running out of gas given how much it's leaning on Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Without Paul, the Suns are facing less than ideal circumstances Friday with their season basically on the line.