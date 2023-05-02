Nikola Jokić Has 'Zero Interest' in NBA MVP Reveal; Finalist with Embiid, Giannis

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In the midst of the Denver Nuggets' playoff run, two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić is not concerning himself with Tuesday's revealing of the 2022-23 NBA MVP Award winner.

According to Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports, Jokić said Monday night that he has "zero interest" in the announcement.

If Jokić beats out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the honor, he will become only the fourth player in NBA history to win three consecutive MVP awards, joining Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird.

The 28-year-old Jokić enjoyed another dominant regular season, averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 69 contests. Also, his Nuggets had the best record in the Western Conference at 53-29.

When Jokić won MVP last season over Embiid, there was some public outcry since the Sixers big man won the scoring title with an average of 30.6 points per game.

This season, Embiid won the scoring title again with a career-high 33.1 points per contest, plus he averaged 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steal.

The Sixers only finished third in the Eastern Conference, but they had a better record than the Nuggets at 54-28.

While playoff performance does not count toward the MVP voting, both Jokić and Embiid helped their teams advance to the second round.

Jokić's Nuggets knocked out the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the first round, and they are up 2-0 in their second-round series against a Phoenix Suns team that is favored to win the West.

In Monday's 97-87 Game 2 win over Phoenix, Jokić went off for 39 points, 16 rebounds and five assists.

Embiid's Sixers swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, although Embiid missed Game 4 with a knee injury. Embiid also missed Monday's Game 1 against the Boston Celtics, but on the strength of 45 points from James Harden, the 76ers won 119-115 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Choosing the MVP between Jokić and Embiid is like splitting hairs in many respects, and late in the regular season there seemed to be a growing narrative that it was "Embiid's time" to win the award after Jokić won it in each of the previous two seasons.

While deciding the MVP on those grounds would not be within the spirit of the award's voting, it would be difficult to argue too much against either of them winning.

Regardless of what happens, Jokić has made it clear that his focus is on reaching the NBA Finals and winning a championship for the first time rather than adding another individual accolade.

Based on how well the Nuggets and Sixers have been playing, it is not outside the realm of possibility that Jokić and Embiid could face off for the NBA's ultimate prize to conclude the season after one of them takes home the MVP award.