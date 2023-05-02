NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for May 2 Schedule

0 of 3

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs begins on Tuesday with a pair of unexpected matchups.

The Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs took out two of the top contenders for the trophy out of the Eastern Conference.

Florida ended the Boston Bruins' Presidents' Trophy-winning season, while Toronto finally got out of the first round by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning, which had participated in the last three Stanley Cup Finals.

Toronto should have the edge in Game 1 because of its home-ice advantage and the extra day of rest over Florida, but the Leafs now have to manage the weight of expectations since they could be viewed as the favorite to win the East.

The Seattle Kraken's second playoff series starts on the road against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Seattle is coming off a similarly emotional series win, after it eliminated the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

Dallas holds the potential to run away with a Game 1 victory because its defense could tire out an exhausted Kraken squad.