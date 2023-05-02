WWE Draft 2023 Results: Full Rosters for Raw and SmackDown After Final Picks

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After Night 2 of the 2023 WWE draft concluded on Monday night's episode of Raw, the final supplemental picks of the draft were made on Raw Talk.

Per Felix Upton of Ringside News, Raw selected Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Johnny Gargano, Angel, Humberto, Akira Tozawa, Piper Niven, Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Riddick Moss, Emma and NXT call-ups Indus Sher and Odyssey Jones, while SmackDown took Tamina and NXT call-up Grayson Waller.

Additionally, the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and NXT call-up Xyon Quinn were not selected, making them free agents who are able to appear on either brand.

When taking into account the other draft picks from SmackDown, SmackDown LowDown and Raw, the red and blue brand rosters are as follows:

Raw

Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch

Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Matt Riddle

Drew McIntyre

The Miz

Shinsuke Nakamura

Indi Hartwell

Apollo Crews

Candice LeRae

Sonya Deville

Chelsea Green

Dexter Lumis

JD McDonagh

Maximum Male Models (ma.çé, mån.sôör & Maxxine Dupri)

Natalya

The Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar & Valhalla)

Zoey Stark

Rhea Ripley

Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez

The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston)

Trish Stratus

Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler

Braun Strowman

Ricochet

Bronson Reed

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Akira Tozawa

Dana Brooke

Emma

Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer & Sanga)

Johnny Gargano

Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto)

Nikki Cross

Odyssey Jones

Piper Niven

Riddick Moss

Tegan Nox

Xia Li

SmackDown

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa & Paul Heyman)

Bianca Belair

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

Edge

Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson & Mia Yim)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai)

Alba Fyre

Isla Dawn

Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis & B-Fab)

Lacey Evans

Austin Theory

Charlotte Flair

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey)

LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

Asuka

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland)

Karrion Kross & Scarlett

LA Knight

Shotzi

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

Rick Boogs

Cameron Grimes

Tamina

Grayson Waller

Along with the aforementioned free agents, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Von Wagner, Omos and MVP were not selected on Night 1 of the draft either, making them free agents as well.

Additionally, it was announced that Brock Lesnar negotiated his status as a free agent, plus several big-name Superstars were not included in the draft pool at all, such as Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss and Logan Paul.

The new rosters are set to officially take effect on the May 8 episode of Raw, which is just two days after the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

One of the unique developments that could play out in the coming week will follow up on Raw women's champion Bianca Belair getting drafted to SmackDown and SmackDown women's champion Rhea Ripley getting drafted to Raw, meaning they may have to trade titles or have their titles renamed.

Also, undisputed WWE tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and the WWE women's tag team champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were both drafted to Raw, leaving fans to wonder if there will be any tag team titles on SmackDown.

There was also a significant amount of call-ups from NXT throughout the draft, and there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding how well they integrate themselves into the Raw and SmackDown rosters.

