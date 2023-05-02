Dillon Brooks Rumors: 'Growing Doubt' in NBA About Grizzlies' Desire to Re-Sign SF

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Dillon Brooks' time with the Memphis Grizzlies may come to an end this offseason.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "there is also a growing doubt leaguewide about the Grizzlies' appetite to re-sign Brooks as he heads to free agency."

