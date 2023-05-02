X

    Dillon Brooks Rumors: 'Growing Doubt' in NBA About Grizzlies' Desire to Re-Sign SF

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 2, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies sits on the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    Dillon Brooks' time with the Memphis Grizzlies may come to an end this offseason.

    According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, "there is also a growing doubt leaguewide about the Grizzlies' appetite to re-sign Brooks as he heads to free agency."

