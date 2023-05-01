Francis Ngannou Nearing Contract with Unnamed Promotion After ONE Championship Talks

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou is nearing a deal with an unnamed promotion after it was revealed he won't be signing with ONE Championship.

Ariel Helwani relayed the news during The MMA Hour, noting he spoke to Ngannou, who he said is "very close" to signing a deal with another promotion and was "very up front about this" during his talks with ONE Championship.

Earlier Monday, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, confirmed to Nicolas Atkin of the South China Morning Post that Ngannou wouldn't be joining after talks between the sides.

"I met with Francis yesterday for almost three hours," Sityodtong said. "ONE has decided to withdraw from the process of bidding for Francis Ngannou's services."

Sityodtong added he didn't believe he and Ngannou "were fully aligned on nonfinancial matters."

