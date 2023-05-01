NHL Rumors: Snoop Dogg Joins Group Bidding for Senators Ownership

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Snoop Dogg has entered the bidding for the Ottawa Senators.

According to The Athletic's Ian Mendes, the famous rapper has joined the bidding group led by Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Neko Sparks in hopes of becoming part-owner of the Canadian NHL franchise.

"He's passionately involved. He's coming up with ideas. And he's legitimately excited," a source told The Athletic of Snoop's involvement. "He wants this team."

