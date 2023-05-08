2023 NFL Schedule: Release Date, Team-by-Team Opponents and More

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Let the race to catch the Kansas City Chiefs begin.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. lifted the Lombardi Trophy last season and appear to be in the process of building a modern-day dynasty with five consecutive appearances in the AFC Championship Game. There is no reason to expect anything different in 2023 with Mahomes still under center, but the Chiefs will face a daunting slate of opponents.

They will find out the order of those opponents along with the rest of the league when the NFL releases its schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

The schedule release is somewhat ceremonious since every team already knows its full list of opponents, but it provides a look at the prime-time games, holiday slates and more.

With that in mind, here is a look at every team's list of opponents, as well as some games to watch with the season around the corner.

Team-By-Team Opponents

Arizona Cardinals

Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants

Road: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons

Home: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders

Road: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens

Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks

Road: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills

Home: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders

Carolina Panthers

Home: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings

Road: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Chicago Bears

Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

Road: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks

Road: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

Road: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys

Home: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

Road: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers

Denver Broncos

Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Washington Commanders

Road: Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins

Detroit Lions

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks

Road: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans

Home: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts

Home: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers

Road: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Home: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles

Road: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers

Road: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Road: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams

Home: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders

Road: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants

Miami Dolphins

Home: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

Road: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders

Minnesota Vikings

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles

New England Patriots

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders

Road: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

Road: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots

New York Giants

Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

Road: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders

Road: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

Road: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans

Road: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders

Road: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans

Road: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks

Road: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers

Road: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

Games to Watch

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

This one doesn't need much explanation.

The Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face each other in a Super Bowl rematch and likely treat fans to plenty of points after such a memorable showdown with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance.

Kansas City won 38-35 thanks to 17 fourth-quarter points, three of which came on Harrison Butker's game-winning field goal in the final 10 seconds. Mahomes also threw two of his three touchdown passes in that fourth quarter.

Yet it was Jalen Hurts who may have turned the most heads by throwing for 304 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions to go with three touchdown runs on the sport's biggest stage. He earned himself a new five-year, $255 million contract extension this offseason, and that performance surely didn't hurt during negotiations.

Hurts has already established himself as one of the best young quarterbacks in the game, but the best-in-the-world crown belongs to Mahomes after he captured his second Super Bowl MVP and Lombardi Trophy last season.

If Hurts is ever going to challenge him for it, it might start with their highly anticipated rematch during the 2023 season.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

The Buffalo Bills are three-time reigning AFC East champions, but there is a new challenger this season.

And that challenger has quite the quarterback.

The New York Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers via trade from the Green Bay Packers this offseason with the hope they were just a signal-caller away from Super Bowl contention. The hope was reasonable since they finished fourth in the league in points and yards allowed per game in 2022 and have a group of talented young playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

Zach Wilson looked like anything but the franchise cornerstone New York may have envisioned when it selected him No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, but the team now has a future Hall of Famer and one of the best to ever do it leading the way in an offense that also features Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

But going through Buffalo is much easier said than done.

Josh Allen and Co. won the last three division crowns with a combined record of 37-12. While they haven't gotten over the hump and reached the Super Bowl thanks to some disappointing playoff losses, they can match up with almost any team in the league from a talent standpoint.

Allen, Rodgers, Wilson, Stefon Diggs, Sauce Gardner and more means there will be no shortage of star power in this one. And it is appointment viewing.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

The Jets and the Bills are only part of a loaded AFC and will likely have to go through either the Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals if they are going to reach the Super Bowl.

That is because Cincinnati and Kansas City are once again loaded around their dominant quarterbacks and could be on a collision course for a third straight meeting in the AFC Championship Game.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals won the matchup during the 2021 season's playoffs to reach the Super Bowl, but Mahomes and Co. got some revenge last season. The only difference is the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl, while the Bengals lost their chance at the Lombardi Trophy with a defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

It may not be a traditional rivalry, but it might be the NFL's best current one given the talent on both sides, the stakes of their recent meetings and the trash talk between the two franchises.

The next chapter of the back-and-forth will happen in Kansas City during the regular season, and there will be plenty at stake.

Burrow and Mahomes might be going for MVP. The two sides might also realistically be competing for the AFC's No. 1 seed and the bye and home-field advantage that comes with it. A head-to-head win would be a major development in those races, making this one of the most important regular-season matchups on the entire schedule.