WWE's Gable Steveson Advances to Final X in Return to Amateur Wrestling

David Becker/Getty Images

Pro wrestling fans are still waiting on Gable Steveson to make his WWE debut, but he's back in fine form on the amateur circuit.

Steveson dominated over the weekend at the US Men's Freestyle Open in Las Vegas, outscoring his opponents 44-1 to advance to the Final X competition in New Jersey next month.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist has spoken openly about his desire to defend his Olympic crown in 2024 while also working on his development as a professional wrestler.

Steveson signed a WWE contract in 2021 but is yet to make his in-ring debut. His most notable in-ring moment came during WrestleMania 38, when he confronted Chad Gable, himself a decorated amateur wrestler.

"I'm pretty close to debuting and being on-screen. I'm just waiting for that call and waiting for that time," Steveson told Damon Martin of MMA Fighting earlier this year. "Some days it's stressful because I never know when it will come and I'm used to amateur wrestling where it's like, 'Hey, we have the Olympics in three months or we have the Olympic trials in two months, be ready for it.'"

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.