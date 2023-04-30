Chad Reuter 2023 NFL Draft Grades: Steelers, Bills Among NFLN Expert's Top Rankings

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The NFL draft is all about laying the foundation for the future, and that future looks a lot brighter for some teams than others.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com handed out draft grades for every team, and the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers were among those who received A marks:

The good news for those teams didn't extend to everyone, as the Detroit Lions received the worst overall grade at a C+.

Positional value, or a lack thereof, was a theme for the Lions, who took a chance with Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 despite signing David Montgomery to a contract this offseason. They also took off-ball linebacker Jack Campbell from Iowa at No. 18, which was earlier than expected.

As for the Bills, they selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid at No. 25 overall.

He figures to be an immediate contributor in the Buffalo aerial attack as someone who can take full advantage of the spacing created by playing alongside Stefon Diggs. He can also flex out into the slot some, which is why he can remain on the field with the team's other tight end, Dalton Knox.

Baltimore added a potential game-changing wide receiver in Zay Flowers at No. 22 overall, further demonstrating its commitment to quarterback Lamar Jackson after giving him a new deal. And their divisional rival, the Steelers, added protection for Kenny Pickett with offensive tackle Broderick Jones at No. 14 overall and got excellent value with Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the second round.

It was an even more notable pick because of his family ties given his father once played for the Steelers

Reuter was also clearly a fan of the Indianapolis Colts' decision to go high-risk and high-reward with Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall.

The team needs a franchise quarterback after going with so many short-term stopgaps of late with Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Jacoby Brissett, and Richardson could eventually develop into just that with his athleticism and big arm.