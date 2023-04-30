Mel Kiper 2023 NFL Draft Grades: Eagles, Seahawks, Giants Top ESPN Expert's Rankings

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants lead Mel Kiper Jr.'s list of the best grades for the 2023 NFL draft.

The ESPN guru gave the Eagles and Seahawks top marks with A's, while the Cardinals and Giants each received A- grades.

Philadelphia took advantage of its two first-round picks to continue adding Georgia stars to the roster, taking defensive tackle Jalen Carter and outside linebacker Nolan Smith. Carter was considered a potential No. 1 overall draft pick before pleading guilty to reckless driving charges in March and showing up to Georgia's pro day out of shape.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman took advantage of Carter's slight fall down draft boards and wound up moving up one slot to No. 9 in order to fill a need at defensive tackle.

Smith is a rangy linebacker who ran a jaw-dropping 4.39-second time in the 40-yard dash at the combine. The Eagles then added Alabama guard Tyler Steen, Illinois safety Sydney Brown and Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo in addition to trading for running back D'Andre Swift.

The Seahawks likewise drew plaudits for hitting their first-round picks out of the park, taking Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Witherspoon should combine with second-year cornerback Tariq Woolen to give Seattle its best defensive back duo since the Legion of Boom era.

Smith-Njigba was arguably the best wide receiver in this class and will fit in perfectly in the slot. The move will shift Tyler Lockett to the outside but could give the Seahawks one of the best wide receiver trios in football along with DK Metcalf.

Seattle also added Auburn outside linebacker Derick Hall and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet.

Kiper also applauded the Cardinals for snagging Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and LSU edge-rusher BJ Ojulari in the first two rounds. Arizona was able to wheel and deal picks to nab an extra 2024 first-round pick along the way after trading back from No. 3.

The Giants, meanwhile, were able to grab Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks, Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz and Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt with their first three selections. Kiper had all three players among his top 45.