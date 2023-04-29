Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano Out Indefinitely After Suffering Fractured Neck Injury

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a fractured neck during Game 6 of the team's first-round Stanley Cup playoffs matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Friday, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Cogliano suffered the injury during the second period when Seattle's Jordan Eberle drilled him from behind into the boards. He went right down the tunnel after the hit but returned for the third period.

Eberle was assessed a two-minute minor penalty for boarding on the play. He will not face supplemental discipline from the NHL's Department of Player Safety for the hit.

"I don't know," Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told reporters when discussing the league's decision to not have a disciplinary hearing for Eberle. "I can't figure it out anymore. I don't even try."

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar was suspended for Game 5 after an illegal hit on Seattle's Jared McCann in Game 4. It was arguably no worse than the hit delivered by Eberle on Friday.

Cogliano has centered Colorado's third line this season alongside Matt Nieto and Logan O'Connor. He tallied 10 goals and nine assists in 79 regular-season games and had not recorded a point in the team's first-round series against the Kraken.

With Cogliano sidelined for the foreseeable future, Alex Newhook figures to be bumped up to the third line. Newhook tallied 14 goals and 16 assists in 82 regular-season games and has one assist in six playoff games.

The Avalanche, the reigning Stanley Cup champions, are tied 3-3 with the Kraken and will play Game 7 on Sunday with a berth in the second round on the line.