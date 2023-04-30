The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 223

1 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ricky Simon had been a whirling dervish.

He'd won five straight UFC fights thanks to a style in which he consistently came forward while looking to overwhelm his opponents and get them to the floor.

He scored 24 takedowns across those five victories—one by KO, two by submission—and expected to do the same in Saturday's main event with Song Yadong.

Not surprisingly, the 25-year-old Yadong had other plans.

Instead of consistently working to evade his aggressive opponent, the China-based bantamweight fought off his front foot, defended takedown attempts and dominated the striking exchanges on the way to a one-sided fifth-round stoppage.

"We wanted to put pressure on him," said Yadong, who'd not fought since September and not won since last May, "and never let him rest."

The KO was his fifth as a UFC bantamweight and tied him for fourth in the division's history.

It also ended a run of five straight wins for Simon, who'd not lost since a December 2019 decision against Rob Font. Five months earlier he'd been KO'd in 46 seconds by Urijah Faber, who was in Yadong's corner as a lead trainer.

Simon managed two takedowns but Yadong snuffed out seven other tries to get him to the mat, and continually strafed him with left hooks. He wobbled Simon badly with a left in the third, dropped him with another at the horn to end the fourth and began the final sequence with yet another in the fifth.

A stricken Simon got to his knees to try to elude further punishment but Yadong's continued strikes prompted Herd Dean to intervene at 1:10.