Mel Kiper Jr. Grades Titans, Packers, Steelers, Giants as Winners of NFL Draft Day 2

Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. called the Tennessee Titans, the Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants the biggest winners on Day 2 of the NFL draft, which included the second and third rounds.

The Titans traded up to No. 33 to select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who presumably becomes the heir apparent to veteran Ryan Tannehill. They also added a dynamic running back in Tulane's Tyjae Spears, who is fresh off an 1,837-yard, 21-touchdown season.

The Packers made sure to give new starting quarterback Jordan Love all the help he can get on Day 2, adding two tight ends (Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft) and a wideout in Jayden Reed. They join some other young players already in town in second-year wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was widely projected as a Round 1 pick, fell to the Steelers with the first choice in Round 2. The long, strong and rangy corner should be a big problem on Day 1 for Pittsburgh, where his father (linebacker Joey Porter) once starred. Pittsburgh also got a Round 3 steal in massive 6'7", 264-pound tight end Darnell Washington, who averaged 17.2 yards per catch at Georgia.

The Giants kept addressing positions of need in this draft after taking Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks in Round 1. They also got a plug-and-play center in Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz with the No. 57 pick before trading up within the third round to grab a speedster in Tennessee wideout Jalin Hyatt, he of 15 touchdowns this past year.

The final four rounds will go down Saturday from Kansas City.