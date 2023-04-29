NFL Draft 2023: Team-by-Team Analysis and Grades for Rounds 1-3

0 of 4

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Detroit Lions took a risk with their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft that set the tone for the team's overall draft class.

Detroit's pick of Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 did not make sense in the moment, but the Lions chose a player they thought was worthy of that selection.

The Lions followed that theme with their next five picks and built out one of the better draft classes through two days in Kansas City.

Of course, the critics will continue to point to taking a running back so high, but it may have been the only way the Lions landed the guy they wanted.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks drew more immediate praise for their draft picks.

Philadelphia brought in two more players from the vaunted Georgia Bulldogs defense to start its draft, while Seattle continued to build off its stellar 2022 draft with four smart picks across the opening two rounds.